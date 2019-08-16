Inca Investments Has Cut Banco Santander Chile New (BSAC) Holding; United Services Automobile Association Lifted Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holding

United Services Automobile Association increased Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) stake by 0.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. United Services Automobile Association acquired 6,559 shares as Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)’s stock rose 1.00%. The United Services Automobile Association holds 2.30 million shares with $149.31 million value, up from 2.29M last quarter. Gilead Sciences Inc now has $79.91B valuation. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $63.35. About 3.91 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – VIIV HEALTHCARE WILL MARKET DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE IN COUNTRIES IN EUROPEAN UNION & EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA; 08/05/2018 – The (new) top 10 pharma companies by 2017 revenue — adds Takeda/$SHPG plus $GILD; 21/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Gilead patent for its Sovaldi hepatitis C drug is rejected in Ukraine; 30/04/2018 – GILEAD & VERILY REPORT SCIENTIFIC PACT TO IDENTIFY & UNDERSTAND; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q EPS $1.17; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – THERE WERE NO CASES OF OPPORTUNISTIC INFECTION, TUBERCULOSIS, THROMBOEMBOLISM, OR MALIGNANCY IN TRIAL; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD: BIKTARVY FOUND TO BE NON-INFERIOR TO ABACAVIR REGIMEN; 13/04/2018 – Gilead Presents Data on Multiple Investigational Regimens for the Treatment of Patients With Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) and Advanced Fibrosis at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 18/05/2018 – CORRECT: FDA:TO EVALUATE RISKS OF BIRTH DEFECTS W/DOLUTEGRAVIR; 23/05/2018 – Startup Headed by Gilead Ex-Partner Lures Away Its Top Scientist

Inca Investments Llc decreased Banco Santander Chile New (BSAC) stake by 17.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Inca Investments Llc sold 198,500 shares as Banco Santander Chile New (BSAC)’s stock rose 5.19%. The Inca Investments Llc holds 948,697 shares with $28.22 million value, down from 1.15 million last quarter. Banco Santander Chile New now has $13.55 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $28.49. About 68,595 shares traded. Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) has declined 11.48% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BSAC News: 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Net Interest Income Rose 8.8% YoY; 02/04/2018 – BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE PROPOSES YR DIV CH$2.25/SHR, EST CH$1.80; 27/04/2018 – SANTANDER CHILE 1Q NET INCOME CLP151.02B; 28/03/2018 REG-BANCO SANTANDER CHILE ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF ITS ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 20-F WITH THE UNITED STATED SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017; 02/04/2018 – REG-Banco Santander-Chile: Banco Santander Chile announces dividend payout of 75% of 2017 earnings; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q EPS 53c; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Total Deposits Grew 2.3%; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Total Loans Increased 3.2% YoY; 27/04/2018 – BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE 1Q EPS CLP0.80, EST. CLP0.78

Among 2 analysts covering Bancontander Chile (NYSE:BSAC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Bancontander Chile has $32 highest and $32 lowest target. $32’s average target is 12.32% above currents $28.49 stock price. Bancontander Chile had 5 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was downgraded by J.P. Morgan to “Hold”. JP Morgan downgraded Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) rating on Thursday, March 14. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $32 target.

Among 9 analysts covering Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Gilead Sciences has $95 highest and $6700 lowest target. $80.60’s average target is 27.23% above currents $63.35 stock price. Gilead Sciences had 23 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, July 31 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Sunday, March 17 by Piper Jaffray. Raymond James maintained the shares of GILD in report on Wednesday, July 31 with “Strong Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Hold” on Thursday, March 7. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Jefferies. Oppenheimer maintained Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. Mizuho maintained the shares of GILD in report on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 21 by Mizuho. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4.

United Services Automobile Association decreased Goldman Sachs Activebeta Emerging Markets Equity Etf stake by 74,379 shares to 1.79 million valued at $58.36M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) stake by 27,070 shares and now owns 7,002 shares. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) was reduced too.

