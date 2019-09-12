Inca Investments Has Boosted Its Banco Santander Chile New (BSAC) Holding by $8.31 Million; Shares Rose; Mitchell Capital Management Co Position in Disney Walt (DIS) Has Upped by $434,236

Inca Investments Llc increased its stake in Banco Santander Chile New (BSAC) by 30.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc bought 286,557 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.19% . The institutional investor held 1.24M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.96 million, up from 948,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Banco Santander Chile New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $28.77. About 232,787 shares traded. Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) has declined 11.48% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BSAC News: 27/04/2018 – BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE 1Q EPS CLP0.80, EST. CLP0.78; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Net Interest Income Rose 8.8% YoY; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Total Deposits Grew 2.3%; 02/04/2018 – BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE PROPOSES YR DIV CH$2.25/SHR, EST CH$1.80; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q EPS 53c; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Total Loans Increased 3.2% YoY; 27/04/2018 – SANTANDER CHILE 1Q NET INCOME CLP151.02B; 02/04/2018 – REG-Banco Santander-Chile: Banco Santander Chile announces dividend payout of 75% of 2017 earnings; 28/03/2018 REG-BANCO SANTANDER CHILE ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF ITS ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 20-F WITH THE UNITED STATED SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017

Mitchell Capital Management Co increased its stake in Disney Walt (DIS) by 23.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Capital Management Co bought 3,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 16,356 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.28M, up from 13,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co who had been investing in Disney Walt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $136.19. About 7.43 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – KEVIN MAYER NAMED CHAIRMAN OF DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Looks to Wrest Away Fox Assets From Disney (Correct); 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N – “; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – EXPECTS TO TRANSITION TO FINANCIAL REPORTING UNDER NEW STRUCTURE BY BEGINNING OF FISCAL 2019; 21/05/2018 – Britain unlikely to investigate Comcast bid for Sky, says minister; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight for Fox entertainment prize; 25/04/2018 – Breitbart News: Report: Disney CEO Bob Iger Aware of John Lasseter’s Alleged Sexual Misconduct Since 2010; 23/03/2018 – Teamsters To Join Parade Calling For Living Wage At Disney; 30/05/2018 – Fox Sets Date for Disney Vote, Putting Pressure on Comcast; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY IS SAID TO LINE UP FINANCING IF FOX DEMANDS CASH: CNBC

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Atlas Browninc holds 16,846 shares. Dearborn Prtn Limited Liability has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sather reported 275,366 shares or 7.3% of all its holdings. Vanguard Gp owns 0.69% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 131.10M shares. Oakworth Capital Inc has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ativo Mngmt Limited has 1.02% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Jnba Advisors accumulated 21,807 shares or 0.62% of the stock. The Alabama-based Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Incorporated has invested 1.51% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bank & Trust Hapoalim Bm reported 0.06% stake. 512,720 are held by Creative Planning. Stonebridge Cap Advsr Ltd owns 72,641 shares for 1.8% of their portfolio. Oregon-based Northwest Counselors Limited Liability has invested 1.24% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Beaumont Financial Limited Com owns 8,011 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Roanoke Asset Mgmt Corporation owns 41,363 shares or 2.61% of their US portfolio. Stack Management holds 227,635 shares.

Mitchell Capital Management Co, which manages about $697.80M and $298.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE) by 29,180 shares to 44,967 shares, valued at $3.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 30,281 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,351 shares, and cut its stake in Epam Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM).

Inca Investments Llc, which manages about $558.00M and $566.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARCO) by 282,520 shares to 5.14 million shares, valued at $37.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 195,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.93M shares, and cut its stake in Bancolombia S A (NYSE:CIB).