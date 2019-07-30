Inca Investments Has Boosted Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) Position; Cumulus Media – Class A (CMLS) Sellers Increased By 0.42% Their Shorts

Cumulus Media Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:CMLS) had an increase of 0.42% in short interest. CMLS’s SI was 94,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.42% from 94,400 shares previously. With 32,400 avg volume, 3 days are for Cumulus Media Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:CMLS)’s short sellers to cover CMLS’s short positions. The SI to Cumulus Media Inc – Class A’s float is 1.83%. The stock increased 2.55% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $15.3. About 37,031 shares traded. Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) has 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Inca Investments Llc increased Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) stake by 26.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Inca Investments Llc acquired 1.60 million shares as Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB)’s stock declined 17.75%. The Inca Investments Llc holds 7.55 million shares with $66.52M value, up from 5.95 million last quarter. Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa now has $84.58 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.20% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $9.39. About 17.84 million shares traded. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has declined 5.97% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 10/04/2018 – Brazilian banks will offer alternatives to overdraft credit; 14/03/2018 – ITAU-XP DEAL APPROVED W/RESTRICTIONS BY BRAZIL’S ANTITRUST BODY; 12/03/2018 – CORRECT NEW DEAL: ITAU UNIBANCO $ PERPNC5 JR SUB; IPT MID 6%S; 17/05/2018 – Brazil companies will stick to deleveraging in 2018, says ltaú BBA; 10/04/2018 – ITAU’S MESQUITA: RATE CUT IN MAY MORE PROBABLE AFTER MARCH CPI; 14/03/2018 – ITAU’S BRACHER SAYS THE MAIN RISK FOR BRAZIL IS FISCAL POLICY; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s rates B2 (hyb) ltau Unibanco Holding’s proposed non-viability preferred securities; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-BofA is arranging a $6 bln loan for Petrobras Unit bid- Bloomberg; 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA ADDED ERJ, PAM, SID IN 1Q: 13F; 05/03/2018 BRF REMOVED FROM ITAU BBA’S EQUITY BUY LIST; IOCHPE ADDED

Among 2 analysts covering Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cumulus Media Inc had 3 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Noble Financial. The stock of Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Noble Financial.

More notable recent Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CUMULUS MEDIA Announces Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2019 Operating Results – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CUMULUS MEDIA Makes $50 Million Voluntary Debt Prepayment – GlobeNewswire” published on July 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Cumulus Media Announces Two Strategic Transactions Nasdaq:CMLS – GlobeNewswire” on April 15, 2019. More interesting news about Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cumulus Media Announces Agreement to Sell WABC to Red Apple Media for $12.5 Million – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CUMULUS MEDIA Reports Operating Results for First Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Cumulus Media Inc. owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company has market cap of $258.92 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Radio Station Group and Westwood One. It has a 0.44 P/E ratio. It sells commercial advertising time to local, regional, and national advertisers; and network advertising.

Inca Investments Llc decreased Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (NYSE:VLRS) stake by 2.88 million shares to 6.72M valued at $57.29 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Bancolombia S A (NYSE:CIB) stake by 303,733 shares and now owns 827,058 shares. Loma Negra Corp was reduced too.