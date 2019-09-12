Inca Investments Has Boosted By $706,800 Its Credicorp LTD (BAP) Stake; 0 Analysts Covering Renasant (RNST)

Among 2 analysts covering Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Renasant has $3700 highest and $3600 lowest target. $36.50’s average target is 3.25% above currents $35.35 stock price. Renasant had 5 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Hold” on Tuesday, August 27. See Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) latest ratings:

Inca Investments Llc increased Credicorp Ltd (BAP) stake by 1.6% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Inca Investments Llc acquired 3,100 shares as Credicorp Ltd (BAP)’s stock declined 7.94%. The Inca Investments Llc holds 196,300 shares with $44.94 million value, up from 193,200 last quarter. Credicorp Ltd now has $17.18B valuation. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $213.8. About 186,721 shares traded. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 5.00% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.00% the S&P500.

Inca Investments Llc decreased Bancolombia S A (NYSE:CIB) stake by 639,302 shares to 187,756 valued at $9.58M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (NASDAQ:GGAL) stake by 195,320 shares and now owns 1.93M shares. Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (NYSE:VLRS) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Credicorp (NYSE:BAP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Credicorp has $25000 highest and $25000 lowest target. $250’s average target is 16.93% above currents $213.8 stock price. Credicorp had 6 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by HSBC to “Buy” on Tuesday, August 13. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, August 13 by JP Morgan.

