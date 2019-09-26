Inca Investments Has Boosted Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) Stake by $37.40 Million; Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) Stock Price Rose While Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp Lowered Stake by $525,000

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp decreased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.72% . The hedge fund held 10,000 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $355,000, down from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.29. About 1.09M shares traded. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has risen 2.37% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 15/05/2018 – Ashmore Adds Grupo Financiero Galicia, Exits Baidu: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero lnteracciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million 1; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million[1]; 20/03/2018 Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Goes Above 50-D-MA; 09/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Brookfield Property Partners, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A, Adaptimmune Therapeuti; 27/04/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 2.3%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS NARANJA’S RATINGS, STABLE OUTLOOK; 06/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Closes Below 50-D-MA; 09/05/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 3.2%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 21/03/2018 – Banregio Grupo Financiero SAB de Jumps 3.2%; Volume Doubles

Inca Investments Llc increased its stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) by 2114.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc bought 4.16M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.01% . The institutional investor held 4.35 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.74 million, up from 196,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Banco Bradesco S.A. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.2. About 6.32 million shares traded. Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) has risen 35.25% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BBD News: 27/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S BANCO BRADESCO SAYS NEW CEO OF INSURANCE ARM WILL BE VINICIUS ALMEIDA ALBERNAZ, CURRENT HEAD OF ASSET MANAGEMENT DIVISION; 14/03/2018 – BRADESCO’S CHALLENGE IS REVENUE SYNERGY, CEO TELLS VALOR; 14/03/2018 – BANCO BRADESCO CHAIRMAN LUIZ CARLOS TRABUCO CAPPI SAYS IT IS ESSENTIAL THAT BRAZIL’S NEXT PRESIDENT SHOWS COMMITMENT TO FISCAL REFORM; 26/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BANCO BRADESCO SAYS LOAN GROWTH MORE LIKELY TO BE AROUND THE LOW END OF THE ESTIMATED RANGE IN 2018; 05/04/2018 – MITSUBISHI UFJ SELLING COMMON SHARES OF BRAZILIAN LENDER BANCO BRADESCO BBDC3.SA IN AUCTION; 10/05/2018 – Creditors lead effort to sell Brazil’s Odebrecht rail unit; 26/04/2018 – BRADESCO HAS APPETITE FOR PORTFOLIO EXPANSION: CEO; 04/04/2018 – BANCO BRADESCO CEO SAYS CREDIT RECOVERY FOR TROUBLED COMPANIES IN BRAZIL STILL SLOW; 27/03/2018 – Bradesco names new CEO for insurance arm from asset management division; 21/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Bradesco Seguros and Sul America Following Sovereign Downgrade

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp, which manages about $8.62 billion and $137.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Radnet Inc (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 79,604 shares to 452,500 shares, valued at $6.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $1.02 EPS, up 7.37% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.95 per share. GGAL’s profit will be $166.98 million for 3.01 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual EPS reported by Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.86% negative EPS growth.

Inca Investments Llc, which manages about $558.00 million and $566.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Femsa S A B De C V (NYSE:KOF) by 124,778 shares to 725,534 shares, valued at $45.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brf Sa (NYSE:BRFS) by 3.16 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.16M shares, and cut its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARCO).

