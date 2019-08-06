Inca Investments Decreased Stake in Bancolombia S A (CIB) as Market Valuation Declined; As Office Depot (ODP) Stock Value Declined, Holder Aristotle Fund LP Has Decreased by $5.98 Million Its Holding

Inca Investments Llc decreased its stake in Bancolombia S A (CIB) by 26.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc sold 303,733 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.50% . The institutional investor held 827,058 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.23M, down from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Bancolombia S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.65% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $46.39. About 255,532 shares traded or 2.25% up from the average. Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has risen 5.66% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CIB News: 10/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA PLANS TO SELL UP TO COP2T IN BONDS IN COLOMBIA; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES FASTER CREDIT GROWTH AFTER COLOMBIA ELECTION; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q LOANS COP149.65T; 04/05/2018 – Bancolombia S.A. Announces Filing Of The 2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q NET INCOME COP522B, EST. COP661.37B; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES CREDIT GROWTH OF 8%-10% IN 2018: CFO; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA CFO SPEAKS IN PHONE INTERVIEW FROM MEDELLIN; 02/04/2018 – GRUPO ARGOS SIGNS COP460B 5 YEARS LOAN WITH BANCOLOMBIA

Aristotle Fund Lp decreased its stake in Office Depot Inc. (ODP) by 38.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Fund Lp sold 1.99 million shares as the company’s stock declined 14.64% . The hedge fund held 3.20 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.62 million, down from 5.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Fund Lp who had been investing in Office Depot Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $966.91 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.84% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1.77. About 7.27 million shares traded or 39.53% up from the average. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 19.37% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 06/04/2018 – US is being wrongly blamed for trade problems: Former Office Depot CEO; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot’s 1Q Profit Falls But It Raises Guidance; 09/04/2018 – Time Warner/AT&T: Shapiro expected to testify Wednesday; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot: Outlook to 2020 Sees Services Rev Growing to About 20% of Total Sales; 06/03/2018 CompuCom Again Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, North America; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Announces Workonomy Business Services Offering; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Expects 5.5% Growth in Yr Over Yr Sales in 2018; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT SEES YR SALES ABOUT $10.8B,SAW $10.6B, EST. $10.8B; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.025 Per Share; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT SEES 0-2% COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH FOR 2019-20 SALES

Inca Investments Llc, which manages about $558.00M and $583.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Companhia Brasileira De Dist (NYSE:CBD) by 384,589 shares to 1.26 million shares, valued at $29.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Another recent and important Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “GXG: Colombia Macro Outlook 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019.

Analysts await Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.05 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.05 per share. ODP’s profit will be $27.31M for 8.85 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by Office Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.