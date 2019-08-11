Inca Investments Decreased Holding in Credicorp LTD (BAP) as Share Price Declined; Novagold Res (NG) Stock Value Rose While Empyrean Capital Partners LP Has Lifted Its Holding

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Novagold Res Inc (NG) by 15.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp bought 695,453 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.81% . The hedge fund held 5.20M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.68M, up from 4.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Novagold Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.95. About 2.03M shares traded. NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEMKT:NG) has risen 44.16% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.16% the S&P500. Some Historical NG News: 07/05/2018 – NOVAGOLD Announces Election of Directors and Voting Results from 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting; 03/05/2018 – Novagold Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 19% to 11 Days; 04/04/2018 – NovaGold 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.03; 22/05/2018 – Novagold Resources Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC – QTRLY LOSS SHR $0.03; 20/03/2018 – Novagold Resources at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 13/03/2018 Novagold Resources Company Marketing Set By FBR for Mar. 20-21; 30/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD Achieves Major Milestone with the Publication of the Donlin Gold Final EIS; 15/03/2018 – Novagold Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 04/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD RESOURCES 1Q LOSS/SHR 3C

Inca Investments Llc decreased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (BAP) by 14.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc sold 32,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.94% . The institutional investor held 193,200 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.36 million, down from 225,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Credicorp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.46% or $7.44 during the last trading session, reaching $207.4. About 492,778 shares traded or 22.22% up from the average. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 5.00% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BAP News: 20/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s Earnings Release and Conference Call 1Q18; 09/05/2018 – CREDICORP SAYS IT WILL PAY DIVIDEND OF $4.3040/SHR; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD SAYS NOTIFIES THAT ITS CEO, WALTER BAYLY, HAD A CORONARY EVENT DURING WEEKEND; 10/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s “1Q18 quiet period”; 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q LOANS PEN100.57B; 07/05/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp continues reorganizing its subsidiaries in Peru; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD – DURING ABSENCE OF BAYLY THE TWO DEPUTY CEOS, ALVARO CORREA AND GIANFRANCO FERRARI, WILL ASSUME BAYLY’S RESPONSIBILITIES; 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q NET INCOME PEN1.04B; 27/03/2018 Credicorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – PERU HOLDING COMPANY CREDICORP BAP.N REPORTS 1 BLN SOLES ($305 MLN) IN NET PROFIT IN FIRST QUARTER

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $4.52B and $2.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seritage Growth Pptys by 202,420 shares to 2.22M shares, valued at $98.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Team Inc (Prn) by 1.00 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.50 million shares, and cut its stake in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I).

More recent NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Precious Metals Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on December 13, 2018. Also Globenewswire.com published the news titled: “Zomedica Announces TRUFORMAâ„¢ Assay Updates and R&D Expansion – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019. Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Gold and Silver Stocks Touching Intraday Highs – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 07, 2019 was also an interesting one.

More notable recent Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “TFSA Investors: 2 Dividend Stocks Offering Capital Gains – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 14, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Credicorp Ltd.: Credicorp announces the resignation of the Investor Relations Officer (IRO) – GlobeNewswire” published on June 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Creidcorp Ltd.: Credicorp’s â€œ4Q18 quiet periodâ€ NYSE:BAP – GlobeNewswire” on January 15, 2019. More interesting news about Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Credicorp Ltd.: Credicorp’s Earnings Release and Conference Call 2Q19 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Credicorp’s declaration of dividends NYSE:BAP – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 28, 2019.