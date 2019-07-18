Inca Investments Decreased Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (VLRS) Stake By $23.05 Million; Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) Sentiment Is 1.1

Asbury Automotive Group Inc (ABG) investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.23, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 74 investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 67 cut down and sold their equity positions in Asbury Automotive Group Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 19.85 million shares, down from 20.22 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Asbury Automotive Group Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 49 Increased: 58 New Position: 16.

Inca Investments Llc decreased Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (VLRS) stake by 30% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Inca Investments Llc sold 2.88 million shares as Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (VLRS)’s stock rose 25.50%. The Inca Investments Llc holds 6.72M shares with $57.29 million value, down from 9.61 million last quarter. Controladora Vuela Cia De Av now has $997.66 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $10.01. About 180,662 shares traded. Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) has risen 66.96% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.53% the S&P500. Some Historical VLRS News: 27/03/2018 S&P REVISES CONTROLADORA MABE, S.A. DE C.V. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrdes Controladora Mabe To ‘BBB-‘ Frm ‘BB+’; Outlk Stb; 26/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin:Qualitas Controladora Rtgs Unaffctd On Anncment

The stock increased 0.30% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $84.46. About 39,036 shares traded. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG) has risen 13.10% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ABG News: 15/03/2018 – ABRAMS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP REPORTS A 5.2 PCT STAKE IN ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP AS OF MARCH 14 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Asbury Automotive 1Q Net $40.1M; 10/04/2018 – Billboard: Asbury Lanes to Reopen This Summer With Lupe Fiasco, Black Lips & More; 14/03/2018 – Asbury Auto May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 12th Straight Gain; 10/04/2018 – Asbury Auto Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – ASBURY AUTO 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.93, EST. $1.80; 15/03/2018 – ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE HLDR ABRAMS SEES ENGAGING IN TALKS IN FUTURE; 20/03/2018 – Asbury Park Press: Police are investigating skeletal remains found in the Colliers Mills Wildlife Management Area, according to; 24/04/2018 – ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP INC QTRLY NEW VEHICLE REVENUE $857.1 MLN VS $832.5 MLN; 15/03/2018 – ABG HOLDER ABRAMS SEES TALKS ON SUCCESSION, EXPLORING OPTIONS

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.64 billion. It offers a range of automotive services and products, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance, replacement parts, and collision repair services. It has a 9.98 P/E ratio. The firm also provides finance and insurance products, including arranging vehicle financing through third parties; and aftermarket products, such as extended service contracts, guaranteed asset protection insurance, prepaid maintenance, and credit life and disability insurance.

Analysts await Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.26 EPS, up 8.65% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.08 per share. ABG’s profit will be $43.86M for 9.34 P/E if the $2.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.73% EPS growth.

Abrams Capital Management L.P. holds 3.71% of its portfolio in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. for 1.90 million shares. Eminence Capital Lp owns 383,598 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Origin Asset Management Llp has 0.33% invested in the company for 57,060 shares. The Massachusetts-based Alpha Windward Llc has invested 0.31% in the stock. Chicago Equity Partners Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 95,715 shares.

Analysts await Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, down 250.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -111.54% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Volaris Aviation (NYSE:VLRS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Volaris Aviation had 4 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Cowen & Co. Deutsche Bank upgraded the shares of VLRS in report on Monday, February 25 to “Buy” rating. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, February 26 by Imperial Capital.