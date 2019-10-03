Inca Investments Decreased Arcos Dorados Holdings (ARCO) Holding by $1.98 Million; Premier Asset Managment Continues to Hold Position in Fortinet (FTNT)

Premier Asset Managment Llc increased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 19.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc bought 27,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The institutional investor held 172,540 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.26 million, up from 144,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $77.22. About 496,491 shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.42, REV VIEW $1.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/04/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at RSA Conference Apr 18; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s rates SonicWALL B3; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 corporate family rating to Everest Bidco SAS (Exclusive Group); outlook stable; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 24C; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Value LP Exits Position in Fortinet; 29/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Fortinet Makes Managed Security More Accessible To Small Partners With New Tier, Pricing; 11/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Fortinet to Showcase the Third and the Latest Generation of Network Security with the Evolution of its Security Fabric at RSA Conference 2018; 22/05/2018 – Fortinet Expands Fabric-Ready Partner Program with New Fabric Connectors to Automate Security for Multi-Vendor Environments; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Group Buys New 1.6% Position in Fortinet

Inca Investments Llc decreased its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO) by 5.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc sold 282,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.06% . The institutional investor held 5.14M shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.40 million, down from 5.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.49. About 516,311 shares traded or 14.76% up from the average. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) has risen 13.57% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCO News: 22/05/2018 – ARCOS DORADOSREPORTS SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM OF UP TO US$60M; 14/03/2018 Arcos Dorados Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Announces the Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 21/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings 4Q EPS 33c; 27/04/2018 – REG-VINCI : Financing deal for ARCOS, which holds the concession for the A355 motorway; 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – FOR 2017-2019 PERIOD, COMPANY NOW EXPECTS TO OPEN AT LEAST 200 NEW RESTAURANTS; 29/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados to Participate in Upcoming Equity and Fixed Income Conferences; 22/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Announces Share Repurchase Program Of Up To US$60 Million; 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY EXPECTS TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE BETWEEN $200 MLN AND $230 MLN FOR 2018

Premier Asset Managment Llc, which manages about $424.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Square Inc by 6,780 shares to 140,335 shares, valued at $10.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IYW) by 7,002 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,203 shares, and cut its stake in Tetra Tech Inc New (NASDAQ:TTEK).

Analysts await Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.12 per share. ARCO’s profit will be $16.31M for 20.28 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 60.00% EPS growth.

Inca Investments Llc, which manages about $558.00M and $566.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 4.16M shares to 4.35M shares, valued at $42.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

