Inca Investments Cut Its Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) Position by $17.61 Million; Tri Continental (TY) Valuation Rose While Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Has Cut by $484,328 Its Holding

Inca Investments Llc decreased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 24.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc sold 704,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.13M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.32 million, down from 2.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.26% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $35.87. About 1.02M shares traded. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has declined 44.51% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.94% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 23/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT; 11/04/2018 – Fitch: Seguros Inbursa’s Ratings Reflect Legal Support From Grupo Financiero Inbursa; 15/05/2018 – Ashmore Adds Grupo Financiero Galicia, Exits Baidu: 13F; 23/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT INVESTMENT TRUST THROUGH DIFFERENT FUNDS; 06/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Closes Below 50-D-MA; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million[1]; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S LATIN AMERICA AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; STABLE OUTLOOK; 20/03/2018 Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Goes Above 50-D-MA; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero lnteracciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million 1; 27/04/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 2.3%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Tri Continental Corp (TY) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc sold 18,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 561,309 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.76 million, down from 579,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tri Continental Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $27.44. About 50,148 shares traded or 3.68% up from the average. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has risen 1.53% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold TY shares while 13 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.95 million shares or 9.71% less from 4.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walleye Trading Llc has 10,318 shares. M&R Cap Inc accumulated 738 shares or 0% of the stock. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr Incorporated accumulated 3,650 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Financial Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 183,685 shares. Blue Bell Private Wealth Limited Liability Co has invested 6.9% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). 1832 Asset Limited Partnership owns 75,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co has 0% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 2,031 shares. 86,114 were accumulated by Brown Advisory Inc. Stifel Finance Corporation reported 79,652 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hightower Ltd Co accumulated 25,686 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has 400 shares. Lpl Ltd holds 24,769 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Communications reported 100 shares stake. Raymond James & owns 282,822 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors has invested 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY).

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $245.45M and $214.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) by 15,124 shares to 711,838 shares, valued at $23.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) to report earnings on August, 16. They expect $0.80 EPS, down 5.88% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.85 per share. GGAL’s profit will be $114.28M for 11.21 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.63 actual EPS reported by Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.92% negative EPS growth.