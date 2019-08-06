Inca Investments Boosted Arcos Dorados Holdings (ARCO) Stake by $7.03 Million; Stock Price Rose; Rk Asset Management Boosted Its Stake in Opko Health (OPK) as Share Price Declined

Rk Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Opko Health Inc (OPK) by 20.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Asset Management Llc bought 198,047 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 1.18M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08 million, up from 982,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Opko Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.27 billion market cap company. It closed at $1.94 lastly. It is down 62.19% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.19% the S&P500. Some Historical OPK News: 23/03/2018 – OPKO Health Enrolls First Patient in Phase 2b Study of OPK88003 to Treat Type 2 Diabetes; 23/03/2018 – OPKO HEALTH ENROLLS FIRST PATIENT IN PHASE 2B STUDY OF OPK88003; 18/05/2018 – OPKO Said Earlier That Novitas Solutions Proposed Non-Coverage Policy for 4KScore Test for Medicare in Draft Determination; 08/05/2018 – OPKO HEALTH 1Q REV. $254.9M, EST. $237.0M; 21/04/2018 – DJ OPKO Health Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPK); 01/05/2018 – OPKO Health Appoints Geoff Monk General Manager at BioReference Laboratories; 27/04/2018 – OPKO HEALTH – HAVE SPOKEN WITH CO’S ISRAEL-BASED INVESTORS; THEY EXPRESSED DESIRE CO CONTINUE PRESENCE ON TASE AND URGED CO TO RECONSIDER DECISION; 08/05/2018 – OPKO Health 1Q Rev $254.9M; 18/05/2018 – OPKO Plans to Address Draft Local Coverage Determination Published by Novitas Solutions for 4Kscore Test; 08/05/2018 – OPKO Health 1Q Loss/Shr 8c

Inca Investments Llc increased its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO) by 22.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc bought 1.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 16.06% . The institutional investor held 5.42M shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.86M, up from 4.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.37% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $7.57. About 466,374 shares traded. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) has risen 13.57% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCO News: 16/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO POWER PERSONALIZED CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT FOR ARCOS; 09/05/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – EXCLUDING VENEZUELA, QTRLY SYSTEMWIDE COMPARABLE SALES ROSE 9.8% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – FOR 2017-2019 PERIOD, COMPANY NOW EXPECTS TO OPEN AT LEAST 200 NEW RESTAURANTS; 27/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Investor Day Rescheduled for April 12, 2018 in New York, NY; 14/03/2018 Arcos Dorados Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Salesforce to Power Personalized Customer Engagement for Arcos Dorados; 16/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 30; 21/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings 4Q EPS 33c; 27/04/2018 – ARCOS HAS TAKEN OUT “SOFT MINI PERM” LOANS AMORTIZABLE OVER 27 YEARS FOR A TOTAL AMOUNT OF €359 MILLION; 09/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings 1Q Rev $802.8M

Inca Investments Llc, which manages about $558.00 million and $583.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Banco Santander Chile New (NYSE:BSAC) by 198,500 shares to 948,697 shares, valued at $28.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 704,262 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.13 million shares, and cut its stake in Loma Negra Corp.

More notable recent Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Arcos Dorados Stock Fell 24% in 2018 – Motley Fool” on January 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Arcos Dorados Stock Gained 14% Last Month – The Motley Fool” published on December 04, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Restaurant sales bounce back in May – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Arcos Dorados Expands its Sustainable Beef Program in Brazil – Business Wire” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold OPK shares while 37 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 151.28 million shares or 12.91% more from 133.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jaffetilchin Invest Prns Limited Liability Company owns 34,025 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0% of its portfolio in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK). Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 219,477 shares. 10,246 are held by Piedmont Inv. Principal Fin Gp Incorporated holds 113,824 shares. Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab reported 314,100 shares. The Georgia-based Voya Inv Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK). Stevens Lp reported 0.01% stake. Pnc Financial Svcs Group, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,428 shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK). Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Corp reported 28,201 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al reported 0% stake. Millennium Management Lc invested in 1.22 million shares. Parametric Port Assoc Llc accumulated 446,891 shares. Oracle Investment has 2.05% invested in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 47 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $8.70 million activity. Another trade for 3,250 shares valued at $6,630 was made by Logal Adam on Thursday, May 9. Rubin Steven D had bought 8,000 shares worth $20,452. HSIAO JANE PH D had bought 10,000 shares worth $20,297. $61,500 worth of stock was bought by PFENNIGER RICHARD C JR on Wednesday, May 22. Fishel Robert Scott bought 50,000 shares worth $96,000. 10,000 OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) shares with value of $20,888 were bought by PAGANELLI JOHN A.