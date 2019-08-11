IMV Inc. (IMV)’s Financial Results Comparing With VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)

Both IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IMV Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00 VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.91 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of IMV Inc. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMV Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -644.7% -266.1%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given IMV Inc. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IMV Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

IMV Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 368.75% and an $11.25 consensus price target. Meanwhile, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $22, while its potential upside is 4,249.55%. The information presented earlier suggests that VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than IMV Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 19.5% of IMV Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 20.4% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. IMV Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 16.5%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IMV Inc. 0.37% -8.09% -25.26% -50.35% -40.85% -46.22% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. -3.57% -29.17% -51.43% -66.45% -59.2% -66%

For the past year IMV Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

IMV Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

IMV Inc., a clinical-stage company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DepoVax platform is a patented formulation that provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. It has two T cell activation therapies for cancer through Phase I human clinical trial and is conducting a Phase Ib study with Incyte Corporation for lead cancer therapy; and DPX-Survivac, as a combination therapy for ovarian cancer. The company is also conducting a Phase II study for DPX-Survivac in ovarian and lymphoma. In addition, it is developing DPX-RSV, a vaccine candidate, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for respiratory syncytial virus, as well as has clinical projects to assess the DepoVax to address malaria and the Zika virus; DPX-E7 an investigational immunotherapy that targets a viral protein in human papillomavirus (HPV) known as E7. The company has research collaborations with companies and research organizations, including Merck, Incyte Corporation, and Leidos Inc, as well as with Zoetis. The company was formerly known as Immunovaccine Inc. and changed its name to IMV Inc. in May 2018. IMV Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Halifax, Canada.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.