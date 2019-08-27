IMV Inc. (IMV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IMV Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 3.60 N/A 0.39 31.68

Table 1 highlights IMV Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMV Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 6.6%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for IMV Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IMV Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

IMV Inc. has a 276.25% upside potential and an average price target of $11.25. Competitively Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $18, with potential upside of 27.57%. The data provided earlier shows that IMV Inc. appears more favorable than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

IMV Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 19.5% and 0%. Insiders owned 16.5% of IMV Inc. shares. Competitively, 3.6% are Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IMV Inc. 0.37% -8.09% -25.26% -50.35% -40.85% -46.22% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.61% -10.43% -22.19% -55.85% -37.59% -52.35%

For the past year IMV Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors IMV Inc.

IMV Inc., a clinical-stage company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DepoVax platform is a patented formulation that provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. It has two T cell activation therapies for cancer through Phase I human clinical trial and is conducting a Phase Ib study with Incyte Corporation for lead cancer therapy; and DPX-Survivac, as a combination therapy for ovarian cancer. The company is also conducting a Phase II study for DPX-Survivac in ovarian and lymphoma. In addition, it is developing DPX-RSV, a vaccine candidate, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for respiratory syncytial virus, as well as has clinical projects to assess the DepoVax to address malaria and the Zika virus; DPX-E7 an investigational immunotherapy that targets a viral protein in human papillomavirus (HPV) known as E7. The company has research collaborations with companies and research organizations, including Merck, Incyte Corporation, and Leidos Inc, as well as with Zoetis. The company was formerly known as Immunovaccine Inc. and changed its name to IMV Inc. in May 2018. IMV Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Halifax, Canada.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.