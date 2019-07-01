IMV Inc. (IMV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)

As Biotechnology businesses, IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IMV Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00 Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -12.71 0.00

Demonstrates IMV Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMV Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -227.4% -163.8%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown IMV Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IMV Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 258.28% for IMV Inc. with consensus price target of $11.25.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

IMV Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 19.5% and 12.5%. About 16.5% of IMV Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has 16.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IMV Inc. -7.05% 27.41% -18.2% -27.72% -17.69% -20.89% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.81% -8.25% -36.53% -73.08% -68.16% -51.74%

For the past year IMV Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

IMV Inc. beats Seelos Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

IMV Inc., a clinical-stage company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DepoVax platform is a patented formulation that provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. It has two T cell activation therapies for cancer through Phase I human clinical trial and is conducting a Phase Ib study with Incyte Corporation for lead cancer therapy; and DPX-Survivac, as a combination therapy for ovarian cancer. The company is also conducting a Phase II study for DPX-Survivac in ovarian and lymphoma. In addition, it is developing DPX-RSV, a vaccine candidate, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for respiratory syncytial virus, as well as has clinical projects to assess the DepoVax to address malaria and the Zika virus; DPX-E7 an investigational immunotherapy that targets a viral protein in human papillomavirus (HPV) known as E7. The company has research collaborations with companies and research organizations, including Merck, Incyte Corporation, and Leidos Inc, as well as with Zoetis. The company was formerly known as Immunovaccine Inc. and changed its name to IMV Inc. in May 2018. IMV Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Halifax, Canada.