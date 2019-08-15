IMV Inc. (IMV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Both IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IMV Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 5.74 N/A -0.39 0.00

In table 1 we can see IMV Inc. and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMV Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -58.9% -44.2%

Analyst Recommendations

IMV Inc. and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IMV Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The upside potential is 306.14% for IMV Inc. with average price target of $11.25. Competitively the average price target of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $7, which is potential 257.14% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, IMV Inc. is looking more favorable than Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 19.5% of IMV Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 96.2% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. IMV Inc.’s share held by insiders are 16.5%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.25% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IMV Inc. 0.37% -8.09% -25.26% -50.35% -40.85% -46.22% Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.94% -9.88% 3.17% 5.07% -17.99% -0.87%

For the past year IMV Inc. was more bearish than Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

IMV Inc. beats Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

IMV Inc., a clinical-stage company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DepoVax platform is a patented formulation that provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. It has two T cell activation therapies for cancer through Phase I human clinical trial and is conducting a Phase Ib study with Incyte Corporation for lead cancer therapy; and DPX-Survivac, as a combination therapy for ovarian cancer. The company is also conducting a Phase II study for DPX-Survivac in ovarian and lymphoma. In addition, it is developing DPX-RSV, a vaccine candidate, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for respiratory syncytial virus, as well as has clinical projects to assess the DepoVax to address malaria and the Zika virus; DPX-E7 an investigational immunotherapy that targets a viral protein in human papillomavirus (HPV) known as E7. The company has research collaborations with companies and research organizations, including Merck, Incyte Corporation, and Leidos Inc, as well as with Zoetis. The company was formerly known as Immunovaccine Inc. and changed its name to IMV Inc. in May 2018. IMV Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Halifax, Canada.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of an oncology program; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to ligases. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.