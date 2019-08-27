IMV Inc. (IMV)’s Financial Results Comparing With NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)

This is a contrast between IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IMV Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00 NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.17 0.00

In table 1 we can see IMV Inc. and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of IMV Inc. and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMV Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -75.8% -71.5%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for IMV Inc. and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IMV Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 276.25% for IMV Inc. with average target price of $11.25.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both IMV Inc. and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 19.5% and 3.1% respectively. Insiders held roughly 16.5% of IMV Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IMV Inc. 0.37% -8.09% -25.26% -50.35% -40.85% -46.22% NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 21.82% 48.97% 109.05% 95.38% 35.83% 195.35%

For the past year IMV Inc. has -46.22% weaker performance while NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has 195.35% stronger performance.

Summary

IMV Inc. beats NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

IMV Inc., a clinical-stage company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DepoVax platform is a patented formulation that provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. It has two T cell activation therapies for cancer through Phase I human clinical trial and is conducting a Phase Ib study with Incyte Corporation for lead cancer therapy; and DPX-Survivac, as a combination therapy for ovarian cancer. The company is also conducting a Phase II study for DPX-Survivac in ovarian and lymphoma. In addition, it is developing DPX-RSV, a vaccine candidate, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for respiratory syncytial virus, as well as has clinical projects to assess the DepoVax to address malaria and the Zika virus; DPX-E7 an investigational immunotherapy that targets a viral protein in human papillomavirus (HPV) known as E7. The company has research collaborations with companies and research organizations, including Merck, Incyte Corporation, and Leidos Inc, as well as with Zoetis. The company was formerly known as Immunovaccine Inc. and changed its name to IMV Inc. in May 2018. IMV Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Halifax, Canada.