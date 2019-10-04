IMV Inc. (IMV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)

Since IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IMV Inc. 3 0.00 42.76M -0.34 0.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 9 0.00 7.34M -1.39 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for IMV Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us IMV Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMV Inc. 1,490,051,224.87% 0% 0% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 83,125,707.81% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for IMV Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IMV Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of IMV Inc. is $11, with potential upside of 288.69%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both IMV Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 19.5% and 78.8% respectively. Insiders owned 16.5% of IMV Inc. shares. Comparatively, Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has 6.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IMV Inc. 0.37% -8.09% -25.26% -50.35% -40.85% -46.22% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 4.07% -32.12% -47.36% 0% 0% -46.1%

For the past year IMV Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Summary

IMV Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

IMV Inc., a clinical-stage company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DepoVax platform is a patented formulation that provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. It has two T cell activation therapies for cancer through Phase I human clinical trial and is conducting a Phase Ib study with Incyte Corporation for lead cancer therapy; and DPX-Survivac, as a combination therapy for ovarian cancer. The company is also conducting a Phase II study for DPX-Survivac in ovarian and lymphoma. In addition, it is developing DPX-RSV, a vaccine candidate, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for respiratory syncytial virus, as well as has clinical projects to assess the DepoVax to address malaria and the Zika virus; DPX-E7 an investigational immunotherapy that targets a viral protein in human papillomavirus (HPV) known as E7. The company has research collaborations with companies and research organizations, including Merck, Incyte Corporation, and Leidos Inc, as well as with Zoetis. The company was formerly known as Immunovaccine Inc. and changed its name to IMV Inc. in May 2018. IMV Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Halifax, Canada.