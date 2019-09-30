IMV Inc. (IMV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)

Since IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IMV Inc. 3 0.00 42.76M -0.34 0.00 Iterum Therapeutics plc 6 0.00 4.54M -5.99 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of IMV Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMV Inc. 1,480,917,088.04% 0% 0% Iterum Therapeutics plc 70,387,596.90% -101.8% -76.1%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for IMV Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IMV Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00

IMV Inc. has a 300.00% upside potential and an average price target of $11. Meanwhile, Iterum Therapeutics plc’s consensus price target is $17, while its potential upside is 185.23%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, IMV Inc. is looking more favorable than Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 19.5% of IMV Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 75.3% of Iterum Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. IMV Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 16.5%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.6% of Iterum Therapeutics plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IMV Inc. 0.37% -8.09% -25.26% -50.35% -40.85% -46.22% Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.41% -4.8% -18.94% -2.53% -25.82% 30.74%

For the past year IMV Inc. has -46.22% weaker performance while Iterum Therapeutics plc has 30.74% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors IMV Inc. beats Iterum Therapeutics plc.

IMV Inc., a clinical-stage company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DepoVax platform is a patented formulation that provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. It has two T cell activation therapies for cancer through Phase I human clinical trial and is conducting a Phase Ib study with Incyte Corporation for lead cancer therapy; and DPX-Survivac, as a combination therapy for ovarian cancer. The company is also conducting a Phase II study for DPX-Survivac in ovarian and lymphoma. In addition, it is developing DPX-RSV, a vaccine candidate, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for respiratory syncytial virus, as well as has clinical projects to assess the DepoVax to address malaria and the Zika virus; DPX-E7 an investigational immunotherapy that targets a viral protein in human papillomavirus (HPV) known as E7. The company has research collaborations with companies and research organizations, including Merck, Incyte Corporation, and Leidos Inc, as well as with Zoetis. The company was formerly known as Immunovaccine Inc. and changed its name to IMV Inc. in May 2018. IMV Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Halifax, Canada.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.