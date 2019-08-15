IMV Inc. (IMV)’s Financial Results Comparing With IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IMV Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00 IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows IMV Inc. and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMV Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown IMV Inc. and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IMV Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

IMV Inc. has an average price target of $11.25, and a 306.14% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

IMV Inc. and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 19.5% and 32.5%. About 16.5% of IMV Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 19.3% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IMV Inc. 0.37% -8.09% -25.26% -50.35% -40.85% -46.22% IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 4.56% -25.94% 0% 0% 0% -36.46%

For the past year IMV Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.

Summary

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors IMV Inc.

IMV Inc., a clinical-stage company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DepoVax platform is a patented formulation that provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. It has two T cell activation therapies for cancer through Phase I human clinical trial and is conducting a Phase Ib study with Incyte Corporation for lead cancer therapy; and DPX-Survivac, as a combination therapy for ovarian cancer. The company is also conducting a Phase II study for DPX-Survivac in ovarian and lymphoma. In addition, it is developing DPX-RSV, a vaccine candidate, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for respiratory syncytial virus, as well as has clinical projects to assess the DepoVax to address malaria and the Zika virus; DPX-E7 an investigational immunotherapy that targets a viral protein in human papillomavirus (HPV) known as E7. The company has research collaborations with companies and research organizations, including Merck, Incyte Corporation, and Leidos Inc, as well as with Zoetis. The company was formerly known as Immunovaccine Inc. and changed its name to IMV Inc. in May 2018. IMV Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Halifax, Canada.