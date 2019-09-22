IMV Inc. (IMV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV)

Both IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IMV Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00 Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 18 0.00 N/A -12.84 0.00

Table 1 highlights IMV Inc. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows IMV Inc. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMV Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for IMV Inc. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IMV Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

IMV Inc. has a 241.95% upside potential and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

IMV Inc. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 19.5% and 14.8%. 16.5% are IMV Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.95% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IMV Inc. 0.37% -8.09% -25.26% -50.35% -40.85% -46.22% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14.37% 4.79% 96.86% 160.76% 153.72% 263.95%

For the past year IMV Inc. had bearish trend while Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. beats IMV Inc.

IMV Inc., a clinical-stage company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DepoVax platform is a patented formulation that provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. It has two T cell activation therapies for cancer through Phase I human clinical trial and is conducting a Phase Ib study with Incyte Corporation for lead cancer therapy; and DPX-Survivac, as a combination therapy for ovarian cancer. The company is also conducting a Phase II study for DPX-Survivac in ovarian and lymphoma. In addition, it is developing DPX-RSV, a vaccine candidate, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for respiratory syncytial virus, as well as has clinical projects to assess the DepoVax to address malaria and the Zika virus; DPX-E7 an investigational immunotherapy that targets a viral protein in human papillomavirus (HPV) known as E7. The company has research collaborations with companies and research organizations, including Merck, Incyte Corporation, and Leidos Inc, as well as with Zoetis. The company was formerly known as Immunovaccine Inc. and changed its name to IMV Inc. in May 2018. IMV Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Halifax, Canada.