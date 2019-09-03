IMV Inc. (IMV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. (:)

As Biotechnology businesses, IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) and Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. (:), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IMV Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00 Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.37 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of IMV Inc. and Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides IMV Inc. and Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMV Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

IMV Inc. and Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IMV Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

IMV Inc. has an average price target of $11.25, and a 310.58% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 19.5% of IMV Inc. shares and 13.75% of Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 16.5% of IMV Inc. shares. Competitively, Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. has 40.53% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IMV Inc. 0.37% -8.09% -25.26% -50.35% -40.85% -46.22% Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

IMV Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc.

IMV Inc., a clinical-stage company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DepoVax platform is a patented formulation that provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. It has two T cell activation therapies for cancer through Phase I human clinical trial and is conducting a Phase Ib study with Incyte Corporation for lead cancer therapy; and DPX-Survivac, as a combination therapy for ovarian cancer. The company is also conducting a Phase II study for DPX-Survivac in ovarian and lymphoma. In addition, it is developing DPX-RSV, a vaccine candidate, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for respiratory syncytial virus, as well as has clinical projects to assess the DepoVax to address malaria and the Zika virus; DPX-E7 an investigational immunotherapy that targets a viral protein in human papillomavirus (HPV) known as E7. The company has research collaborations with companies and research organizations, including Merck, Incyte Corporation, and Leidos Inc, as well as with Zoetis. The company was formerly known as Immunovaccine Inc. and changed its name to IMV Inc. in May 2018. IMV Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Halifax, Canada.

Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies in the fields of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company develops therapeutic products in the areas of neurology and oncology. Its clinical stage programs include AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of thoracic spinal cord injuries; and that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating cervical spinal cord injuries, as well as for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and white matter stroke. The company also develops immunotherapeutic programs, such as AST-VAC1, an autologous product candidate that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia; and AST-VAC2, which is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial, an allogeneic and cancer vaccine candidate designed to stimulate patient immune responses to telomerase. The company was formerly known as BioTime Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. in March 2013. Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Fremont, California. Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.