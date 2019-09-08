IMV Inc. (IMV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Both IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IMV Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 8 5.61 N/A -2.19 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of IMV Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us IMV Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMV Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -170.2% -52%

Analyst Ratings

IMV Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IMV Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 293.36% for IMV Inc. with average price target of $11.25. Meanwhile, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s average price target is $18, while its potential upside is 68.86%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, IMV Inc. is looking more favorable than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both IMV Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 19.5% and 17.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 16.5% of IMV Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 22.3% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IMV Inc. 0.37% -8.09% -25.26% -50.35% -40.85% -46.22% Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 15.34% 43.26% 85.93% 172.2% 69.28% 200.44%

For the past year IMV Inc. has -46.22% weaker performance while Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has 200.44% stronger performance.

IMV Inc., a clinical-stage company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DepoVax platform is a patented formulation that provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. It has two T cell activation therapies for cancer through Phase I human clinical trial and is conducting a Phase Ib study with Incyte Corporation for lead cancer therapy; and DPX-Survivac, as a combination therapy for ovarian cancer. The company is also conducting a Phase II study for DPX-Survivac in ovarian and lymphoma. In addition, it is developing DPX-RSV, a vaccine candidate, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for respiratory syncytial virus, as well as has clinical projects to assess the DepoVax to address malaria and the Zika virus; DPX-E7 an investigational immunotherapy that targets a viral protein in human papillomavirus (HPV) known as E7. The company has research collaborations with companies and research organizations, including Merck, Incyte Corporation, and Leidos Inc, as well as with Zoetis. The company was formerly known as Immunovaccine Inc. and changed its name to IMV Inc. in May 2018. IMV Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Halifax, Canada.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.