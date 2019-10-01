IMV Inc. (IMV) EPS Estimated At $-0.09; RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA) Covered By 6 Bulls

Among 6 analysts covering RSA Insurance Group PLC (LON:RSA), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. RSA Insurance Group PLC has GBX 675 highest and GBX 585 lowest target. GBX 629.33’s average target is 19.15% above currents GBX 528.2 stock price. RSA Insurance Group PLC had 27 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Tuesday, September 3. Barclays Capital maintained RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA) on Wednesday, April 3 with “Overweight” rating. As per Friday, April 5, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Friday, May 17 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, August 2 by UBS. The stock of RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, July 9. Peel Hunt maintained RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA) on Friday, August 9 with “Buy” rating. See RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA) latest ratings:

03/09/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 600.00 New Target: GBX 603.00 Maintain

03/09/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 590.00 Maintain

09/08/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 620.00 New Target: GBX 600.00 Maintain

02/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 600.00 New Target: GBX 630.00 Maintain

01/08/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 620.00 Maintain

01/08/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 595.00 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 600.00 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 620.00 Maintain

23/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 620.00 Maintain

19/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 620.00 Maintain

Analysts expect IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) to report $-0.09 EPS on November, 1.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 18.18% from last quarter’s $-0.11 EPS. After having $-0.07 EPS previously, IMV Inc.’s analysts see 28.57% EPS growth. It closed at $2.48 lastly. It is down 40.85% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.85% the S&P500.

More notable recent IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Preliminary Results From IMV’s Phase 2 Basket Trial Evaluating DPX-Survivac as a Combination Therapy in Patients With Advanced and Metastatic Solid Tumors to Be Presented at ESMO Congress 2019 – Business Wire” on September 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Week Ahead In Biotech (Sept. 29-Oct. 5): Conference Presentations, IPOs Hit Top Gear – Yahoo Finance” published on September 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “IMV Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering Toronto Stock Exchange:IMV – GlobeNewswire” on March 01, 2019. More interesting news about IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “IMV Inc. Files Preliminary Prospectus Supplement for Proposed Public Offering of Common Shares – GlobeNewswire” published on February 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “IMV Inc. to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

IMV Inc., a clinical-stage company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company has market cap of $123.11 million. The company's DepoVax platform is a patented formulation that provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. It currently has negative earnings. It has two T cell activation therapies for cancer through Phase I human clinical trial and is conducting a Phase Ib study with Incyte Corporation for lead cancer therapy; and DPX-Survivac, as a combination therapy for ovarian cancer.

The stock decreased 1.12% or GBX 6 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 528.2. About 1.37 million shares traded. RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA) has 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. The company has market cap of 5.45 billion GBP. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International divisions. It has a 20.88 P/E ratio. The firm offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

More news for RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Here’s What You Should Know About RSA Insurance Group plc’s (LON:RSA) 4.0% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” and published on August 14, 2019 is yet another important article.