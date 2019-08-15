IMV Inc. (IMV) and Vital Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:VTL) Comparison side by side

Both IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) and Vital Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:VTL) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IMV Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00 Vital Therapies Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.98 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates IMV Inc. and Vital Therapies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has IMV Inc. and Vital Therapies Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMV Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Vital Therapies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given IMV Inc. and Vital Therapies Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IMV Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Vital Therapies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

IMV Inc.’s average price target is $11.25, while its potential upside is 307.61%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

IMV Inc. and Vital Therapies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 19.5% and 18.7%. About 16.5% of IMV Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.32% of Vital Therapies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IMV Inc. 0.37% -8.09% -25.26% -50.35% -40.85% -46.22% Vital Therapies Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

IMV Inc. beats Vital Therapies Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.

IMV Inc., a clinical-stage company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DepoVax platform is a patented formulation that provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. It has two T cell activation therapies for cancer through Phase I human clinical trial and is conducting a Phase Ib study with Incyte Corporation for lead cancer therapy; and DPX-Survivac, as a combination therapy for ovarian cancer. The company is also conducting a Phase II study for DPX-Survivac in ovarian and lymphoma. In addition, it is developing DPX-RSV, a vaccine candidate, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for respiratory syncytial virus, as well as has clinical projects to assess the DepoVax to address malaria and the Zika virus; DPX-E7 an investigational immunotherapy that targets a viral protein in human papillomavirus (HPV) known as E7. The company has research collaborations with companies and research organizations, including Merck, Incyte Corporation, and Leidos Inc, as well as with Zoetis. The company was formerly known as Immunovaccine Inc. and changed its name to IMV Inc. in May 2018. IMV Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Halifax, Canada.

Vital Therapies, Inc., a biotherapeutic company, focuses on developing a human hepatic cell-based therapy targeting the treatment of acute forms of liver failure in the United States. Its ELAD system is an extracorporeal human allogeneic cellular liver therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials to allow the patientÂ’s own liver to potentially regenerate to a healthy state or to stabilize the patient until transplant. The company was formerly known as Vitagen Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Vital Therapies, Inc. in June 2003. Vital Therapies, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.