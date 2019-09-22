IMV Inc. (IMV) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IMV Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00 Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 94.10 N/A -2.52 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for IMV Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has IMV Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMV Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -563.6% -102.2%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given IMV Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IMV Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

IMV Inc.’s upside potential is 241.95% at a $11.25 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 19.5% of IMV Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 57.4% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 16.5% of IMV Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Selecta Biosciences Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IMV Inc. 0.37% -8.09% -25.26% -50.35% -40.85% -46.22% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 8.43% 2.27% -17.81% 3.45% -85.15% -32.33%

For the past year Selecta Biosciences Inc. has weaker performance than IMV Inc.

Summary

IMV Inc. beats Selecta Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

IMV Inc., a clinical-stage company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DepoVax platform is a patented formulation that provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. It has two T cell activation therapies for cancer through Phase I human clinical trial and is conducting a Phase Ib study with Incyte Corporation for lead cancer therapy; and DPX-Survivac, as a combination therapy for ovarian cancer. The company is also conducting a Phase II study for DPX-Survivac in ovarian and lymphoma. In addition, it is developing DPX-RSV, a vaccine candidate, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for respiratory syncytial virus, as well as has clinical projects to assess the DepoVax to address malaria and the Zika virus; DPX-E7 an investigational immunotherapy that targets a viral protein in human papillomavirus (HPV) known as E7. The company has research collaborations with companies and research organizations, including Merck, Incyte Corporation, and Leidos Inc, as well as with Zoetis. The company was formerly known as Immunovaccine Inc. and changed its name to IMV Inc. in May 2018. IMV Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Halifax, Canada.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.