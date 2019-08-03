IMV Inc. (IMV) and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IMV Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 1.84 N/A -4.06 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates IMV Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMV Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -109.1%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for IMV Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IMV Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

$11.25 is IMV Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 315.13%. On the other hand, Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 189.26% and its average target price is $1.75. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, IMV Inc. is looking more favorable than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both IMV Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 19.5% and 49.1% respectively. Insiders held roughly 16.5% of IMV Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 17.9% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IMV Inc. 0.37% -8.09% -25.26% -50.35% -40.85% -46.22% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. -17.76% -55.72% -45.44% -35% -82.07% -34.33%

For the past year IMV Inc. was more bearish than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

IMV Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

IMV Inc., a clinical-stage company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DepoVax platform is a patented formulation that provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. It has two T cell activation therapies for cancer through Phase I human clinical trial and is conducting a Phase Ib study with Incyte Corporation for lead cancer therapy; and DPX-Survivac, as a combination therapy for ovarian cancer. The company is also conducting a Phase II study for DPX-Survivac in ovarian and lymphoma. In addition, it is developing DPX-RSV, a vaccine candidate, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for respiratory syncytial virus, as well as has clinical projects to assess the DepoVax to address malaria and the Zika virus; DPX-E7 an investigational immunotherapy that targets a viral protein in human papillomavirus (HPV) known as E7. The company has research collaborations with companies and research organizations, including Merck, Incyte Corporation, and Leidos Inc, as well as with Zoetis. The company was formerly known as Immunovaccine Inc. and changed its name to IMV Inc. in May 2018. IMV Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Halifax, Canada.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.