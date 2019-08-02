IMV Inc. (IMV) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) Comparing side by side

Since IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IMV Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -11.32 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of IMV Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us IMV Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMV Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -44.6% -34.7%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for IMV Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IMV Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

IMV Inc. has a 300.36% upside potential and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both IMV Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 19.5% and 28.3% respectively. Insiders held roughly 16.5% of IMV Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IMV Inc. 0.37% -8.09% -25.26% -50.35% -40.85% -46.22% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7.97% 7.62% 17.22% -20.92% -65.29% 1.25%

For the past year IMV Inc. has -46.22% weaker performance while PDS Biotechnology Corporation has 1.25% stronger performance.

Summary

IMV Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

IMV Inc., a clinical-stage company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DepoVax platform is a patented formulation that provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. It has two T cell activation therapies for cancer through Phase I human clinical trial and is conducting a Phase Ib study with Incyte Corporation for lead cancer therapy; and DPX-Survivac, as a combination therapy for ovarian cancer. The company is also conducting a Phase II study for DPX-Survivac in ovarian and lymphoma. In addition, it is developing DPX-RSV, a vaccine candidate, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for respiratory syncytial virus, as well as has clinical projects to assess the DepoVax to address malaria and the Zika virus; DPX-E7 an investigational immunotherapy that targets a viral protein in human papillomavirus (HPV) known as E7. The company has research collaborations with companies and research organizations, including Merck, Incyte Corporation, and Leidos Inc, as well as with Zoetis. The company was formerly known as Immunovaccine Inc. and changed its name to IMV Inc. in May 2018. IMV Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Halifax, Canada.