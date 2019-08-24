IMV Inc. (IMV) and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IMV Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00 Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.03 0.00

Table 1 highlights IMV Inc. and Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has IMV Inc. and Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMV Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given IMV Inc. and Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IMV Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

IMV Inc. has an average target price of $11.25, and a 286.60% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

IMV Inc. and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 19.5% and 31.8%. 16.5% are IMV Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 12.1% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IMV Inc. 0.37% -8.09% -25.26% -50.35% -40.85% -46.22% Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -7.27% -11.69% 10.27% -36.05% -79.86% -15.7%

For the past year IMV Inc. was more bearish than Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

IMV Inc. beats Ovid Therapeutics Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.

IMV Inc., a clinical-stage company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DepoVax platform is a patented formulation that provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. It has two T cell activation therapies for cancer through Phase I human clinical trial and is conducting a Phase Ib study with Incyte Corporation for lead cancer therapy; and DPX-Survivac, as a combination therapy for ovarian cancer. The company is also conducting a Phase II study for DPX-Survivac in ovarian and lymphoma. In addition, it is developing DPX-RSV, a vaccine candidate, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for respiratory syncytial virus, as well as has clinical projects to assess the DepoVax to address malaria and the Zika virus; DPX-E7 an investigational immunotherapy that targets a viral protein in human papillomavirus (HPV) known as E7. The company has research collaborations with companies and research organizations, including Merck, Incyte Corporation, and Leidos Inc, as well as with Zoetis. The company was formerly known as Immunovaccine Inc. and changed its name to IMV Inc. in May 2018. IMV Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Halifax, Canada.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.