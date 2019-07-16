IMV Inc. (IMV) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Contrasting side by side

Since IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IMV Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates IMV Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMV Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% -65% -58.7%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown IMV Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IMV Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

IMV Inc.’s upside potential is 234.82% at a $11.25 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 19.5% of IMV Inc. shares and 6.5% of Mustang Bio Inc. shares. About 16.5% of IMV Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Mustang Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IMV Inc. -7.05% 27.41% -18.2% -27.72% -17.69% -20.89% Mustang Bio Inc. -2.92% 43.53% -10.74% -24.14% -52.44% 35.71%

For the past year IMV Inc. has -20.89% weaker performance while Mustang Bio Inc. has 35.71% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors IMV Inc. beats Mustang Bio Inc.

IMV Inc., a clinical-stage company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DepoVax platform is a patented formulation that provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. It has two T cell activation therapies for cancer through Phase I human clinical trial and is conducting a Phase Ib study with Incyte Corporation for lead cancer therapy; and DPX-Survivac, as a combination therapy for ovarian cancer. The company is also conducting a Phase II study for DPX-Survivac in ovarian and lymphoma. In addition, it is developing DPX-RSV, a vaccine candidate, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for respiratory syncytial virus, as well as has clinical projects to assess the DepoVax to address malaria and the Zika virus; DPX-E7 an investigational immunotherapy that targets a viral protein in human papillomavirus (HPV) known as E7. The company has research collaborations with companies and research organizations, including Merck, Incyte Corporation, and Leidos Inc, as well as with Zoetis. The company was formerly known as Immunovaccine Inc. and changed its name to IMV Inc. in May 2018. IMV Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Halifax, Canada.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.