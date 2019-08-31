IMV Inc. (IMV) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.5% of IMV Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand IMV Inc. has 16.5% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have IMV Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMV Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing IMV Inc. and its competitors’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio IMV Inc. N/A 4 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for IMV Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IMV Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.51 2.39 2.83

With consensus target price of $11.5, IMV Inc. has a potential upside of 329.10%. The potential upside of the peers is 141.32%. Based on the data shown earlier, IMV Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the company itself, equities research analysts’ view.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of IMV Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IMV Inc. 0.37% -8.09% -25.26% -50.35% -40.85% -46.22% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year IMV Inc. had bearish trend while IMV Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Dividends

IMV Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

IMV Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

IMV Inc., a clinical-stage company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DepoVax platform is a patented formulation that provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. It has two T cell activation therapies for cancer through Phase I human clinical trial and is conducting a Phase Ib study with Incyte Corporation for lead cancer therapy; and DPX-Survivac, as a combination therapy for ovarian cancer. The company is also conducting a Phase II study for DPX-Survivac in ovarian and lymphoma. In addition, it is developing DPX-RSV, a vaccine candidate, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for respiratory syncytial virus, as well as has clinical projects to assess the DepoVax to address malaria and the Zika virus; DPX-E7 an investigational immunotherapy that targets a viral protein in human papillomavirus (HPV) known as E7. The company has research collaborations with companies and research organizations, including Merck, Incyte Corporation, and Leidos Inc, as well as with Zoetis. The company was formerly known as Immunovaccine Inc. and changed its name to IMV Inc. in May 2018. IMV Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Halifax, Canada.