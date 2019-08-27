IMV Inc. (IMV) and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Comparing side by side

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IMV Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00 IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00

Table 1 highlights IMV Inc. and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us IMV Inc. and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMV Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for IMV Inc. and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IMV Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

IMV Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 306.14% and an $11.25 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

IMV Inc. and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 19.5% and 32.5%. 16.5% are IMV Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% are IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IMV Inc. 0.37% -8.09% -25.26% -50.35% -40.85% -46.22% IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 4.56% -25.94% 0% 0% 0% -36.46%

For the past year IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has weaker performance than IMV Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. beats IMV Inc.

IMV Inc., a clinical-stage company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DepoVax platform is a patented formulation that provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. It has two T cell activation therapies for cancer through Phase I human clinical trial and is conducting a Phase Ib study with Incyte Corporation for lead cancer therapy; and DPX-Survivac, as a combination therapy for ovarian cancer. The company is also conducting a Phase II study for DPX-Survivac in ovarian and lymphoma. In addition, it is developing DPX-RSV, a vaccine candidate, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for respiratory syncytial virus, as well as has clinical projects to assess the DepoVax to address malaria and the Zika virus; DPX-E7 an investigational immunotherapy that targets a viral protein in human papillomavirus (HPV) known as E7. The company has research collaborations with companies and research organizations, including Merck, Incyte Corporation, and Leidos Inc, as well as with Zoetis. The company was formerly known as Immunovaccine Inc. and changed its name to IMV Inc. in May 2018. IMV Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Halifax, Canada.