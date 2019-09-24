IMV Inc. (IMV) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Comparison side by side

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IMV Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 13 83.81 N/A -1.50 0.00

Demonstrates IMV Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMV Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for IMV Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IMV Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

IMV Inc.’s upside potential is 272.52% at a $11.25 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 19.5% of IMV Inc. shares and 55.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. shares. 16.5% are IMV Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IMV Inc. 0.37% -8.09% -25.26% -50.35% -40.85% -46.22% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.27% 11.37% 28.36% 0% 0% 10.3%

For the past year IMV Inc. has -46.22% weaker performance while Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has 10.3% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats IMV Inc.

IMV Inc., a clinical-stage company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DepoVax platform is a patented formulation that provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. It has two T cell activation therapies for cancer through Phase I human clinical trial and is conducting a Phase Ib study with Incyte Corporation for lead cancer therapy; and DPX-Survivac, as a combination therapy for ovarian cancer. The company is also conducting a Phase II study for DPX-Survivac in ovarian and lymphoma. In addition, it is developing DPX-RSV, a vaccine candidate, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for respiratory syncytial virus, as well as has clinical projects to assess the DepoVax to address malaria and the Zika virus; DPX-E7 an investigational immunotherapy that targets a viral protein in human papillomavirus (HPV) known as E7. The company has research collaborations with companies and research organizations, including Merck, Incyte Corporation, and Leidos Inc, as well as with Zoetis. The company was formerly known as Immunovaccine Inc. and changed its name to IMV Inc. in May 2018. IMV Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Halifax, Canada.