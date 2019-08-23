IMV Inc. (IMV) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IMV Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 11 97.59 N/A -2.40 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for IMV Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMV Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% -312.1% -48.4%

Analyst Ratings

IMV Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IMV Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

IMV Inc.’s upside potential is 301.60% at a $11.25 average price target. Competitively Gritstone Oncology Inc. has an average price target of $18.5, with potential upside of 84.08%. The information presented earlier suggests that IMV Inc. looks more robust than Gritstone Oncology Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both IMV Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 19.5% and 65% respectively. Insiders owned 16.5% of IMV Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 7.27% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IMV Inc. 0.37% -8.09% -25.26% -50.35% -40.85% -46.22% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 7.03% -6.75% -1.69% -17.52% 0% -32.04%

For the past year IMV Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Gritstone Oncology Inc.

IMV Inc., a clinical-stage company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DepoVax platform is a patented formulation that provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. It has two T cell activation therapies for cancer through Phase I human clinical trial and is conducting a Phase Ib study with Incyte Corporation for lead cancer therapy; and DPX-Survivac, as a combination therapy for ovarian cancer. The company is also conducting a Phase II study for DPX-Survivac in ovarian and lymphoma. In addition, it is developing DPX-RSV, a vaccine candidate, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for respiratory syncytial virus, as well as has clinical projects to assess the DepoVax to address malaria and the Zika virus; DPX-E7 an investigational immunotherapy that targets a viral protein in human papillomavirus (HPV) known as E7. The company has research collaborations with companies and research organizations, including Merck, Incyte Corporation, and Leidos Inc, as well as with Zoetis. The company was formerly known as Immunovaccine Inc. and changed its name to IMV Inc. in May 2018. IMV Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Halifax, Canada.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.