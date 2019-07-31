IMV Inc. (IMV) and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Comparison side by side

Since IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IMV Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00 Amarin Corporation plc 19 25.17 N/A -0.38 0.00

Table 1 highlights IMV Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has IMV Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMV Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for IMV Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IMV Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 4 3.00

IMV Inc. has a consensus price target of $11.25, and a 297.53% upside potential. Competitively Amarin Corporation plc has a consensus price target of $35.75, with potential upside of 93.87%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, IMV Inc. is looking more favorable than Amarin Corporation plc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both IMV Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc are owned by institutional investors at 19.5% and 48.7% respectively. IMV Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 16.5%. Competitively, 0.8% are Amarin Corporation plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IMV Inc. -7.05% 27.41% -18.2% -27.72% -17.69% -20.89% Amarin Corporation plc -3.04% -7.79% -1.05% -19.62% 427.1% 24.32%

For the past year IMV Inc. had bearish trend while Amarin Corporation plc had bullish trend.

IMV Inc., a clinical-stage company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DepoVax platform is a patented formulation that provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. It has two T cell activation therapies for cancer through Phase I human clinical trial and is conducting a Phase Ib study with Incyte Corporation for lead cancer therapy; and DPX-Survivac, as a combination therapy for ovarian cancer. The company is also conducting a Phase II study for DPX-Survivac in ovarian and lymphoma. In addition, it is developing DPX-RSV, a vaccine candidate, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for respiratory syncytial virus, as well as has clinical projects to assess the DepoVax to address malaria and the Zika virus; DPX-E7 an investigational immunotherapy that targets a viral protein in human papillomavirus (HPV) known as E7. The company has research collaborations with companies and research organizations, including Merck, Incyte Corporation, and Leidos Inc, as well as with Zoetis. The company was formerly known as Immunovaccine Inc. and changed its name to IMV Inc. in May 2018. IMV Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Halifax, Canada.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.