IMV Inc. (IMV) Analysts See $-0.13 EPS; MEDIGENE AG ORDINARY SHARES (MDGEF) Sellers Decreased By 40.43% Their Shorts

MEDIGENE AG ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:MDGEF) had a decrease of 40.43% in short interest. MDGEF’s SI was 13,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 40.43% from 23,000 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 137 days are for MEDIGENE AG ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:MDGEF)’s short sellers to cover MDGEF’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.20% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $7.11. About 100 shares traded or 35.14% up from the average. Medigene AG (OTCMKTS:MDGEF) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV) to report $-0.13 EPS on August, 9 before the open.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 8.33% from last quarter’s $-0.12 EPS. After having $-0.13 EPS previously, IMV Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.71. About 26,830 shares traded. IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Immunovaccine Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines based on its DepoVax platform. The company has market cap of $187.72 million. The company's DepoVax platform is a patented formulation that provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. It currently has negative earnings. It has two T cell activation therapies for cancer through Phase I human clinical trial and is conducting a Phase Ib study with Incyte Corporation for lead cancer therapy; and DPX-Survivac, as a combination therapy for ovarian cancer.

More important recent IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV) Insiders Increased Their Holdings – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Investors Who Bought IMV (TSE:IMV) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Up 202% – Yahoo Finance”, Investorintel.com published: “Anthony Tse on Galaxy Resources’ $280 million POSCO transaction – InvestorIntel” on March 29, 2019. More interesting news about IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV) was released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Konica Minolta Brings Motion to X-ray with Dynamic Digital Radiography at RSNA 2018 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 14, 2018.