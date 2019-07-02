Ims Capital Management Lowered Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $546,460 as Shares Rose; Veracyte (VCYT) Share Value Rose While Timpani Capital Management Lifted Position

Timpani Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Veracyte (VCYT) by 40.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc bought 31,053 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 106,965 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68 million, up from 75,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Veracyte for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $28.9. About 600,964 shares traded. Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) has risen 276.88% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 272.45% the S&P500. Some Historical VCYT News: 14/03/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Data Demonstrating “Real-World” Performance of Afirma GSC To Be Presented at ENDO 2018; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE – LOXO ONCOLOGY WILL ACCESS VERACYTE’S NEW AFIRMA XPRESSION ATLAS PLATFORM AS PER DEAL; 23/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Study Published in JAMA Surgery Demonstrates Afirma GSC’s Ability to Significantly Reduce Unnecessary; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE: LOXO TO USE ITS AFIRMA XPRESSION ATLAS PLATFORM; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces That Data From Multiple Studies Demonstrate “Real-World” Value of Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier in Thyroid Cancer Diagnosis; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces That Data From Multiple Studies Demonstrate “Real-World” Value of Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier in; 23/05/2018 – Veracyte: New Study Shows Afirma GSC’s Ability to Significantly Reduce Unnecessary Surgeries in Thyroid Cancer; 17/04/2018 – Veracyte to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Tuesday, May 1, 2018; 23/05/2018 – VCYT: AFIRMA GSC IDENTIFY ONE THIRD MORE BENIGN THYROID NODULES; 19/03/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Data Suggesting Afirma GSC’s Ability to Help Significantly More Patients Avoid Unnecessary Thyroid Surgery

Ims Capital Management decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 18.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ims Capital Management sold 307 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,317 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35 million, down from 1,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ims Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $946.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $1923.06. About 1.95 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/05/2018 – Insiders say that the deal could make sense as Alphabet hopes to fend off Amazon and promote the use of its enterprise services; 20/05/2018 – M2E Joins Amazon Marketplace Developer Council; 02/04/2018 – Inside Jeff Bezos’ $84.9 billion empire; 14/05/2018 – Raven Connected Car Solution Launches on Amazon; 03/04/2018 – JUST IN: President Trump talks about Amazon again, says that the company can afford to pay a fair rate for USPS services; 27/04/2018 – Amazon Regains No. 2 Title as One Analyst Eyes $1 Trillion Value; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business; 14/05/2018 – Seattle City Council Passes New Tax on Amazon, Big Employers; 17/04/2018 – WhereverTV & APP Mastery Release Mobile Apps for Android, IOS and Amazon’s Fire TV Stick; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Says It Is Fully Cooperating With Japanese Regulators’ Probe

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60B for 91.05 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Ims Capital Management, which manages about $164.74M and $122.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 37,692 shares to 72,699 shares, valued at $3.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

