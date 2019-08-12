Ims Capital Management Has Trimmed Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $546,460 as Stock Declined; Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose While Cognios Capital Cut Its Stake by $732,420

Ims Capital Management decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 18.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ims Capital Management sold 307 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,317 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35M, down from 1,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ims Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $894.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 01/05/2018 – Sabre announces strategic relationship with Amazon Web Services to accelerate the evolution of travel technology; 15/05/2018 – Fnac Darty, MediaMarktSaturn in purchasing alliance; 20/03/2018 – Millennial Esports’ Eden Games Amongst First Studios to Integrate Amazon GameOn; 03/04/2018 – AMZN: Amazon, raising shipping fee by up to 50%; 16/03/2018 – Toys `R’ Us Case Is Test of Private Equity in Age of Amazon; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC QTRLY AMAZON WEB SERVICES OPERATING INCOME $1,400 MLN VS $890 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 22/05/2018 – Instead, Amazon will remain focused on offering “complementary” services through bank partnerships that ultimately drive sales volume and traffic to its core site; 02/04/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon India lays off 60 employees, more may follow – Economic Times; 18/05/2018 – Zachary Goldfarb: EXCLUSIVE: Trump personally — and repeatedly — urged Postmaster General to double rates on Amazon…; 09/05/2018 – Amazon to let customers install tires at Sears stores

Cognios Capital Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 18.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc sold 6,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 27,778 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.28M, down from 34,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES STAKE IN HONEYWELL – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – BluChip Solutions, an ITPS Company, Partners with 2 of the Largest Universities in the Country to Launch Microsoft Office 365 Practice; 27/03/2018 – Microsoft and BankSight Collaborate with Judo Capital to Deliver Innovative Small Business Lending Platform; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft has now rebuilt the company around the cloud instead of Windows, and employees approve; 20/05/2018 – MICROSOFT BUYS SEMANTIC MACHINES; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – British gaming firm launches world’s first online game co-created by players; 03/04/2018 – Fluor Corporation to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BELIEVES BERKSHIRE WILL COME OUT OKAY IN ITS $10.2 BLN RETROACTIVE REINSURANCE TRANSACTION WITH AIG AIG.N; 28/03/2018 – New Research from Limelight Networks Shows Traditional Sports Viewership is at Risk as Millennials Switch Their Attention to Esports; 22/03/2018 – Microsoft describes deal as “the single largest corporate purchase of solar energy ever in the United States.”

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 72.07 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Round Table Serv Limited Liability Co holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 719 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdings Sa reported 2.4% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Massachusetts-based Northeast Invest has invested 5.15% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Advisory Svcs Ntwk Ltd Llc invested in 8,608 shares. Stearns Fin Grp invested in 0.17% or 515 shares. Main Street Rech Ltd Liability Corp owns 4.37% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 7,714 shares. Monetary Mgmt Group has invested 3.36% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Woodmont Counsel Llc stated it has 0.14% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Alexandria Cap Limited Liability Com holds 0.39% or 1,502 shares in its portfolio. Eqis Cap Inc invested in 1,428 shares. General owns 18,000 shares. Nwi Ltd Partnership reported 3.73% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 2,550 are held by B T Management Dba Alpha Management. Northrock Ptnrs Limited Com stated it has 590 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Family Firm Inc, a Maryland-based fund reported 171 shares.

Ims Capital Management, which manages about $164.74 million and $122.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 37,692 shares to 72,699 shares, valued at $3.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20M and $283.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 422 shares to 2,375 shares, valued at $4.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nutrien Ltd Com Npv Isin#Ca670 by 6,592 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,221 shares, and has risen its stake in Kellogg Company Com Usd0.25 (NYSE:K).