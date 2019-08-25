Ims Capital Management Has Lowered Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $546,460 as Share Price Declined; Haverford Trust Company Cut Position in Pfizer (PFE) by $387,366 as Stock Value Declined

Ims Capital Management decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 18.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ims Capital Management sold 307 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,317 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35M, down from 1,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ims Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $865.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81 million shares traded or 32.73% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 13/03/2018 – MacDailyNews: Amazon considered buying Texture before Apple bit; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.4 percent while Netflix and Amazon rose more than 2 percent each; 23/04/2018 – Amazon is reportedly building personal robots that will roll out next year; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON DEMO TOOK PLACE AT MICROSOFT CONFERENCE; 03/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: NO WHITE HOUSE POLICY ACTIONS ABOUT AMAZON.COM INC ARE ON TABLE AT THIS TIME, BUT THAT COULD CHANGE -SOURCE FAMILIA; 29/05/2018 – Brazil denies Total license to drill Amazon basin for 4th time; 07/05/2018 – Snap CFO Drew Vollero is leaving, and will be replaced by an Amazon executive Amazon’s Tim Stone is in. Vollero is out; 10/05/2018 – Progressive Grcr: Amazon Introduces Prime-Exclusive Pet Care Private Label; 16/03/2018 – BREAKING NEWS FROM CNBC’S CHRISTINA FARR: AMAZON IS HIRING A FORMER FDA OFFICIAL TO WORK ON ITS SECRETIVE HEALTH TECH BUSINESS; 27/03/2018 – Tech companies, like Amazon, Apple and IBM, all cover the surgery

Haverford Trust Company decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 1.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Trust Company sold 9,223 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 455,134 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.33 million, down from 464,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Trust Company who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $34.34. About 25.75M shares traded or 0.46% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 22/03/2018 – GSK’s pursuit of Pfizer consumer business need not be costly move; 17/05/2018 – LYRICA® (pregabalin) Oral Solution CV Phase 3 Trial in Pediatric Epilepsy Meets Primary Endpoint; 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer to Move Its Headquarters to Hudson Yards Office Building; 04/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS ALSO ACCEPTED MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR DACOMITINIB FOR SAME INDICATION; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Net $3.56B; 07/05/2018 – WAVE LIFE: PFIZER NOMINATED FOURTH, FIFTH FINAL HEPATIC TARGETS; 27/04/2018 – Pfizer’s Xeljanz Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer in a Quandary Over Consumer-Health Business (Video); 11/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Eliquis Associated With Lower Rates of Stroke, Major Bleeding Than Patients Receiving Rivaroxaban or Dabigatran

Haverford Trust Company, which manages about $5.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson Controls International Plc by 182,027 shares to 588,348 shares, valued at $21.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tapestry Inc by 246,204 shares in the quarter, for a total of 617,328 shares, and has risen its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Petrus Lta holds 5,463 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 176,843 shares. 31,081 are held by Harvest Cap Management. Argi Ser Lc accumulated 14,915 shares. Hourglass Cap Limited Liability Com reported 161,722 shares. Logan Cap Inc accumulated 1.2% or 459,607 shares. Shelter Retirement Plan has invested 1.75% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Asset Mngmt holds 375,085 shares. 14.27M were accumulated by Principal Finance Group Inc. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv, Netherlands-based fund reported 7.38 million shares. Regents Of The University Of California has 27,645 shares for 2.31% of their portfolio. Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc owns 1.94 million shares. Loudon Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 2.49% or 69,905 shares. Davis R M invested 0.09% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Moreover, Adell Harriman And Carpenter has 0% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Ims Capital Management, which manages about $164.74M and $122.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 37,692 shares to 72,699 shares, valued at $3.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 69.76 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Invest Tech accumulated 5,166 shares. Bluefin Trading Limited Com has invested 0.21% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Llc has 76,102 shares for 2.11% of their portfolio. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability holds 60,255 shares. Friess Assocs Limited Liability, a Wyoming-based fund reported 23,817 shares. Dsc Advsr LP stated it has 327 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Intrust National Bank Na accumulated 4,025 shares. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 1.07% or 2.03 million shares. Odey Asset Ltd holds 0.23% or 1,600 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 26,454 shares. Bell Retail Bank reported 0.37% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cubist Systematic Strategies stated it has 0.55% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Destination Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.15% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ithaka Group Limited Liability Company holds 7.24% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 25,520 shares. Evergreen Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 3,928 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio.

