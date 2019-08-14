Ims Capital Management Has Decreased Its Netflix (NFLX) Holding as Stock Price Declined; Holder Cacti Asset Management Has Boosted Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding

Ims Capital Management decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 38.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ims Capital Management sold 1,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 2,353 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $839,000, down from 3,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ims Capital Management who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $312.28. About 5.34M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 21/05/2018 – Barack and Michelle Obama to produce content for Netflix; 23/04/2018 – S&P: Netflix Successfully Raised Prices While Accelerating Subscriber Growth; 23/04/2018 – FACEBOOK, AMAZON, MICROSOFT, NETFLIX ADVANCE POST-MARKET; 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Netflix looking to acquire billboard company; 21/05/2018 – CNN Money: Obamas will be on and off camera in unique Netflix deal; 05/04/2018 – HuffPost UK Politics: Exclusive: Minister Margot James has slammed the firm behind Britain’s biggest gender pay gap – and; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 3.2 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules to end; 22/03/2018 – 11 Great Titles Expiring From Netflix in April; 17/04/2018 – Netflix’s latest subscriber growth is just the beginning, says analyst

Cacti Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 72.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc bought 345,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 818,803 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.91M, up from 473,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $137.01. About 7.99 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – FOX – EXPECT TO RECEIVE U.K. REGULATORY APPROVAL ON SKY TRANSACTION IN A MONTH OR TWO -JAMES MURDOCH, CONF CALL; 03/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox: Walt Disney Has Expressed Interest in Buying Sky News; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox, Threatening Disney Deal; 08/05/2018 – IGER TO CNBC: CONFIDENT FOX’S ASSET SALE TO DISNEY WILL CLOSE; 13/03/2018 – Media analyst Doug Creutz detail Disney’s move into internet content, ESPN worries; 23/05/2018 – Disney: Recently, Chewbacca landed at Star Tours – The Adventures Continue at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in search of a SOL; 12/04/2018 – Multi-billion Dollar Digital Content Industry Swells as Consumer’s Media Consumption Intensifies; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY IS SAID EYEING JPMORGAN AS ADVISER FOR SKY BIDS: FOX; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 23/05/2018 – Dealbook: Comcast Confirms That It May Challenge Disney Over Fox: DealBook Briefing

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Forbes J M Ltd Liability Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 112,572 shares. Stephens Ar invested in 111,899 shares. Macquarie Group Inc Ltd holds 0.1% or 520,570 shares in its portfolio. Kanawha Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 1.01% or 64,603 shares in its portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma reported 13,677 shares stake. 14,682 were reported by Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Liability Com. Kings Point Capital Mngmt reported 2.07% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Private Asset has 1.63% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 82,420 shares. Brandes Inv Prtnrs Lp, California-based fund reported 18,312 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.21% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,844 shares. Optimum Invest Advsr owns 11,668 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. 34,821 are owned by Gabelli & Inv Advisers Incorporated. Birmingham Capital Mgmt Inc Al owns 21,345 shares. Moreover, Cutter And Brokerage Incorporated has 0.26% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 685,813 were reported by Sawgrass Asset.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “What Wall Street Is Saying About Disney+ – Benzinga” on April 12, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Dow Jones Stocks to Buy for the Next Decade – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019, Fool.com published: “Disney Stock Has a Lot to Prove This Week – Motley Fool” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “The Case for Walt Disney as a Stock to Own for the Next Decade – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Building A Bulletproof Portfolio Around Disney – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Cacti Asset Management Llc, which manages about $925.34 million and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 20,000 shares to 386,229 shares, valued at $31.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 210,529 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73M for 74.35 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Ims Capital Management, which manages about $164.74M and $122.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 37,692 shares to 72,699 shares, valued at $3.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tradewinds Cap Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 39 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt reported 0.38% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Melvin Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 4.65% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1.11 million shares. The Texas-based Segment Wealth Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.22% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Mirae Asset Glob Invests Ltd invested in 0.58% or 221,612 shares. Orrstown Financial invested in 0.86% or 1,718 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% or 287,146 shares. The California-based Everett Harris Ca has invested 0.01% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Hanson Mcclain stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 189 are held by Earnest Ptnrs Lc. Sta Wealth Limited Liability holds 0.07% or 850 shares. Evermay Wealth Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 120,093 were accumulated by Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Com. Hap Trading Lc has 18,105 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Ltd Liability Company has 456 shares.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.