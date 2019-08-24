Ims Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) as Market Valuation Declined; Robeco Institutional Asset Management Has Cut Its Exponent (EXPO) Holding by $778,791

Ims Capital Management decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 18.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ims Capital Management sold 307 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,317 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35M, down from 1,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ims Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $865.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81 million shares traded or 32.88% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/03/2018 – AMAZON VAULTS PAST ALPHABET AS 2ND-MOST VALUABLE PUBLIC COMPANY; 03/05/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Announces HEMPd Products Are Now Available on Amazon and EBAY; 17/04/2018 – AMAZON LAUNCHES INTL. SHOPPING EXPERIENCE IN SHOPPING APP; 30/05/2018 – Amazon Expands Prime Benefit at Whole Foods Market to 12 Additional States and all Whole Foods Market 365 Stores; 19/04/2018 – Amazon’s Prime members are seen as fueling its apparel sales; 10/04/2018 – Fiserv Wins Most Creative Application of Voice Technology in PYMNTS.com Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 19/04/2018 – Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos writes a closely watched annual letter every year; 21/05/2018 – Express UK: Amazon Echo rival – Apple could be planning to launch a much cheaper HomePod; 27/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos says Blue Origin’s next rocket test flight is scheduled for Sunday morning; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy online growth slows, overshadowing strong earnings

Robeco Institutional Asset Management decreased its stake in Exponent Inc (EXPO) by 34.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management sold 13,663 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.03% . The institutional investor held 25,834 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49 million, down from 39,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Exponent Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $68.36. About 139,240 shares traded. Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) has risen 42.15% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.15% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPO News: 03/04/2018 – Gartner Closes $400M Sale of CEB Talent Assessment to Exponent Private Equity; Deal Announced in Februar; 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT 1Q REVENUE BEFORE REIMBURSEMENTS $90.7M, EST. $89.3M; 27/03/2018 Energous Corporation Appoints Robert J. Griffin as Chairman of the Board; 23/05/2018 – Exponent Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 19/04/2018 – Exponent 1Q Net $20.3M; 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT 1Q EPS 75C, EST. 62C; 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT RAISES EXPECTATIONS FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exponent Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPO); 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT SEES EBITDA MARGIN FALLING ABOUT 50-100 BPS VS 2017; 19/04/2018 – Exponent Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold EXPO shares while 63 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 45.16 million shares or 2.22% less from 46.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc has 0% invested in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) for 184 shares. Comerica Bank holds 0.05% or 110,409 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 79,648 shares. Mackenzie Fin Corp holds 88,379 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Trexquant LP holds 4,494 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) for 36,986 shares. Rice Hall James And Assoc Limited Liability invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO). Axiom Limited Liability Corporation De, a Connecticut-based fund reported 79,685 shares. Saturna Capital Corp accumulated 4,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 79,443 were accumulated by Arizona State Retirement Systems. Coldstream Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO). Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO). Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0% or 12,671 shares. Stanley reported 0.21% in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO).

Robeco Institutional Asset Management, which manages about $27.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Manhattan Assocs Inc (NASDAQ:MANH) by 43,475 shares to 228,934 shares, valued at $12.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gamestop Corp New (NYSE:GME) by 226,428 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.22M shares, and has risen its stake in Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR).

More notable recent Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Tabula Rasa HealthCare Executive to Present at EXPO.health 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Lift & Co. Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Exponent Reports Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Exponent, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EXPO) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Exponent, Inc. (EXPO) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Analysts await Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 3.13% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.32 per share. EXPO’s profit will be $17.13 million for 51.79 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Exponent, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.38% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Trade Desk Stock Jumps on Partnership With Amazon – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “This Analyst Sees Upside Potential In Alphabet, Twitter and Amazon – Benzinga” published on July 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Trump Orders Postal Carriers To Search, Refuse All Deliveries Of Fentanyl From China – Benzinga” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon facial recognition can now detect fear – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “TFI Boosts Earnings Outlook On Stronger U.S. Truckload Performance – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beacon Group Inc, Texas-based fund reported 1,148 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 8,000 shares. Dillon Assoc invested in 0.11% or 188 shares. Twin Tree Management LP has 3,641 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt reported 1,453 shares or 1.8% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 3.1% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2.46 million shares. Howard owns 19,195 shares or 4.83% of their US portfolio. Gw Henssler Ltd holds 634 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wells Fargo And Mn reported 2.03M shares. Smith Asset Mngmt Gp Lp holds 49,634 shares. New England Private Wealth Advisors Ltd reported 901 shares. Highstreet Asset reported 3,586 shares. Sphera Funds Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.49% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Koshinski Asset Management owns 2,319 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Ims Capital Management, which manages about $164.74 million and $122.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 37,692 shares to 72,699 shares, valued at $3.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.