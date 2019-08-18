Ims Capital Management Decreased Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) as Stock Value Declined; Private Ocean Has Lowered Position in Potlatchdeltic (PCH) by $1.58 Million

Ims Capital Management decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 18.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ims Capital Management sold 307 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,317 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35M, down from 1,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ims Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $886.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 2.80 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O – AMAZON PRIME HAS EXCEEDED 100 MILLION PAID PRIME MEMBERS GLOBALLY; 24/05/2018 – CTV Ottawa: Exclusive: Amazon to open massive distribution centre in Ottawa; 04/04/2018 – Trump’s meeting with a major tech CEO reportedly included a discussion about a potential Amazon-Pentagon deal worth billions; 07/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil; 29/03/2018 – Longtime Clinton donor Alan Patricof agrees with Trump that Amazon is ‘taking over the retail world’; 28/05/2018 – Indian traders’ group files objection to Walmart-Flipkart deal; 13/03/2018 – Cigna Enters Voice Control Space, Launching “Answers by Cigna” Skill for Amazon Alexa; 12/04/2018 – FEATURE-Chocolate forests: Can cocoa help restore the Amazon?; 25/04/2018 – Deloitte Named an Amazon Web Services Partner Network Launch Partner for AWS IoT Analytics

Private Ocean Llc decreased its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corp (PCH) by 92.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Ocean Llc analyzed 42,593 shares as the company's stock declined 6.60% . The institutional investor held 3,587 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136,000, down from 46,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Ocean Llc who had been investing in Potlatchdeltic Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $2.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $37.16. About 275,829 shares traded. PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) has declined 12.55% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.55% the S&P500.

Ims Capital Management, which manages about $164.74M and $122.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 37,692 shares to 72,699 shares, valued at $3.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated invested in 1.24% or 2.30M shares. Enterprise Financial holds 0.62% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 1,603 shares. Keybank Association Oh has invested 1.85% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bank & Trust Of The West has invested 2.29% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Natixis has 190,434 shares. Jones Lllp, a Missouri-based fund reported 6,334 shares. Chemung Canal Com reported 2,782 shares. Highland LP stated it has 0.44% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Welch And Forbes Limited has 0.4% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 9,018 shares. Bridges Investment Management accumulated 30,049 shares. Moreover, Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma has 1.44% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Perigon Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 1,971 shares. Trustmark Bankshares Trust Department reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Benjamin F Edwards reported 0.82% stake. Insight 2811 Inc has 113 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 71.47 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year's $5.75 per share.