Ims Capital Management Cut Netflix (NFLX) Position by $534,000; Valuation Declined; Two Creeks Capital Management LP Cut Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Position as Market Valuation Rose

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 38.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp sold 147,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The hedge fund held 231,878 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.86M, down from 379,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $4.77 during the last trading session, reaching $326.87. About 192,229 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $375 MLN IN FISCAL 2018; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY: OKS NEW SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF $625M; 29/05/2018 – Ulta Beauty Inc expected to post earnings of $2.48 a share – Earnings Preview; 07/05/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $244 FROM $215; 18/05/2018 – Watch out, Sephora and Ulta: Amazon is coming for higher-end beauty shoppers. Via @Racked:; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Red Hat, Exits Ulta Beauty; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Posts 21 Percent Sales Jump for Fiscal 2017; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before May 1st; 15/05/2018 – Owl Creek Adds Ulta Beauty, Exits Alliance Data: 13F; 05/04/2018 – Companies including Ulta, Warby Parker and Target are opening stores, but not enough to fill every gap

Ims Capital Management decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 38.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ims Capital Management sold 1,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 2,353 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $839,000, down from 3,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ims Capital Management who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $292.98. About 1.24M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/04/2018 – Netflix Releases First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 16/04/2018 – NFLX: NOT LOOKING TO EXPAND INTO NEWS BEYOND DOCUMENTARIES; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump decision on Iran eyed, Fox-Disney-Comcast battle; 17/04/2018 – Netflix’s foreign subscribers begin to grab the starlight; 26/04/2018 – Netflix Plans to Use Proceeds for General Purposes Potentially Including Content Acquisition, Production, Capex, Investments or Acquisitions; 16/04/2018 – Investors May Be Watching These Netflix-Heavy Funds: ETF Watch; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – NETFLIX-RELATED BILLING WILL BE HANDLED DIRECTLY BY COMCAST; 21/05/2018 – Barack and Michelle Obama to produce content for Netflix; 05/04/2018 – HuffPost UK Politics: Exclusive: Minister Margot James has slammed the firm behind Britain’s biggest gender pay gap – and; 18/04/2018 – NETFLIX IS SAID PLANNING $1B EUROPEAN INVESTMENT THIS YEAR: FT

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Your Spotify Plan Might Get More Expensive – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: NFLX, BIDU – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BA, CMG, NFLX – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Monday 8/12 Insider Buying Report: AMAG, NFLX – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Disney, Comcast, AT&T and Netflix – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Ims Capital Management, which manages about $164.74M and $122.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 37,692 shares to 72,699 shares, valued at $3.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73 million for 69.76 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 93,950 shares to 497,037 shares, valued at $101.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.