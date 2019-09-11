Ims Capital Management Cut Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $546,460 as Shares Declined; Maxim Integrated Prods (Call) (MXIM) Shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Has Cut Position by $154.54 Million as Shares Declined

Goldman Sachs Group Inc decreased its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (Call) (MXIM) by 98.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 2.92M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.15% . The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13M, down from 2.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $58.57. About 128,383 shares traded. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 2.95% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 19/03/2018 – AIRBORNE WIRELESS SAYS MAXIM GROUP TO BE UNDERWRITER IN IPO; 22/05/2018 – W. BRETT WILSON BUYS SHRS OF MAXIM POWER; 26/04/2018 – Global Cranes Market Forecasts to 2023 – Major Players are Mammoet, Sarens, Lampson International, Maxim Crane Works and Siemens – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – MAXIM INTEGRATED PRODUCTS INC – SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QUARTER EPS $0.67 TO $0.73 EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS; 30/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Conference Call Scheduled By Maxim Group LLC for May. 8; 21/05/2018 – Maxim Group LLC Expands Equity Research Platform With the Appointment of a Senior TMT Analyst; 05/03/2018 Beyond Commerce, Inc. Retains Maxim Group, LLC; 22/05/2018 – M. BRUCE CHERNOFF BUYS SHRS OF MAXIM POWER; 03/05/2018 – Maxim Integrated Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 23/05/2018 – UNITED COMPANY RUSAL – NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS MAXIM SOKOV, DMITRY AFANASIEV, GULZHAN MOLDAZHANOVA, OLGA MASHKOVSKAYA, EKATERINA NIKITINA RESIGN

Ims Capital Management decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 18.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ims Capital Management sold 307 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,317 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35M, down from 1,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ims Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $873.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $1822.51. About 474,843 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 01/05/2018 – CNBC Now: NEW: Amazon is planning more Whole Foods benefits for its Prime members, sources tell CNBC; 12/03/2018 – Senator Chuck Schumer says the world would be a ‘worse place’ without Amazon:; 01/05/2018 – Amazon plans more Prime perks at Whole Foods, and it will change the industry; 24/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Faces Berlin Protest From Merkel’s Coalition Partner; 29/03/2018 – Amazon is hiring its own cleaners for renewed push into housekeeping. Via @Curbed:; 07/03/2018 – Amazon May Be Nearing a Decision on HQ2 — Barron’s Blog; 16/03/2018 – Matt Rosoff: Scoop from @chrissyfarr here – Amazon $AMZN has hired former FDA CTO Taha Kass-Hout, as per a source – tip; 13/03/2018 – Cigna Enters Voice Control Space, Launching “Answers by Cigna” Skill for Amazon Alexa; 10/04/2018 – Amazon Adds Whole Foods In Los Angeles To Prime Now Delivery Service — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Launches In-car Delivery For Prime Members Using Amazon Key — MarketWatch

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.20B for 99.05 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Ims Capital Management, which manages about $164.74M and $122.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 37,692 shares to 72,699 shares, valued at $3.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis And holds 2,750 shares. Smithfield Tru invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Advsrs Ok accumulated 5,499 shares or 1.05% of the stock. 498 were accumulated by Hanson Mcclain. Bluemountain Mngmt reported 202 shares stake. Marshall Wace Llp invested in 1.24% or 73,451 shares. Canandaigua Retail Bank And Trust holds 1,560 shares. Moreover, Sabal Tru has 0.03% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 161 shares. Cambridge Company reported 25,116 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs Inc holds 1.79% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 21,644 shares. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa owns 525 shares or 1.08% of their US portfolio. 647 are owned by Nbt Bancorp N A. Utah Retirement owns 77,719 shares for 2.74% of their portfolio. Cibc Financial Bank Usa stated it has 1.14% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Intact Investment Management stated it has 1,300 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold MXIM shares while 156 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 250.70 million shares or 5.70% less from 265.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil Limited reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Secor LP invested in 0.7% or 64,143 shares. City owns 0.01% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 498 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 5,435 shares. Dnb Asset Management As accumulated 0% or 28,957 shares. Hallmark Capital Management has 0.19% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Avalon Advsr Ltd holds 0.34% or 277,962 shares in its portfolio. Fayez Sarofim stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). 217,700 were accumulated by Adage Capital Group Ltd Liability Corp. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Co (Trc) has invested 0.02% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Dodge & Cox invested in 0.38% or 8.67M shares. Zebra Capital Management Limited Com holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 6,689 shares. 12,000 were accumulated by Prudential Public Ltd Com. Jcic Asset Management holds 0% or 65 shares. Gideon Capital accumulated 10,225 shares or 0.19% of the stock.

