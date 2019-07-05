Impinj Inc. (PI)’s Financial Results Comparing With EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO)

Both Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) and EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) are each other’s competitor in the Communication Equipment industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Impinj Inc. 20 5.36 N/A -1.30 0.00 EXFO Inc. 4 0.80 N/A -0.22 0.00

Table 1 highlights Impinj Inc. and EXFO Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) and EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Impinj Inc. 0.00% -28% -18.5% EXFO Inc. 0.00% -6.9% -4.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Impinj Inc. are 4.8 and 3.1. Competitively, EXFO Inc. has 1.4 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Impinj Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than EXFO Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Impinj Inc. and EXFO Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 71.7% and 26.9% respectively. Impinj Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.5%. Comparatively, EXFO Inc. has 61.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Impinj Inc. 0.1% 50.47% 71.81% 31.7% 61.47% 97.32% EXFO Inc. -4.59% 5.08% 33.54% 46.62% 16.04% 52.82%

For the past year Impinj Inc. has stronger performance than EXFO Inc.

Summary

Impinj Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors EXFO Inc.

Impinj, Inc. operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to everyday items by delivering each itemsÂ’ unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its platform delivers Item Intelligence, which include real-time information about an itemÂ’s unique identity, location, and authenticity through RAIN radio-frequency identification technology. The companyÂ’s platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (IC) product, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity layer that comprises readers, gateways, and reader ICs to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage endpoints via RAIN, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs. Its platform also includes software layer that comprises ItemSense, an operating system for platform; and ItemEncode that encodes item information into endpoint ICs. In addition, the companyÂ’s platform connects everyday items, such as apparel, medical supplies, automobile parts, driversÂ’ licenses, food, logistics, and luggage to various applications, such as inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking, and item authentication, as well as delivers real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. It primarily serves retail, healthcare, automotive, industrial and manufacturing, consumer experience, food, datacenter, travel, and banking sectors through distributors, system integrators, value-added resellers, and software solution partners in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Impinj, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

EXFO Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets test, service assurance, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, communications service providers, Web-scale operators, and network equipment manufacturers in the telecommunications industry worldwide. It offers field-test platforms, including FTB-1 Pro platform, a single-slot modular platform for optic, copper, Ethernet, and multiservice testing applications; FTB-2 Pro platform that hosts two single-slot test modules; and FTB-500 platform for datacom testing, optical time domain reflectometer analysis, optical loss, Ethernet, and multiservice transport testing. The company also provides wireless test equipment comprising 2G, 3G, and 4G/long-term evolution network simulators; and wireline/wireless service assurance systems, including The EXFO Worx System, a hardware and software solution that delivers service monitoring for IP networks. In addition, it offers IQS-600 platform that runs around 100 optical test modules using a single controller unit; various test modules; protocol analyzers to verify correct network behavior; network simulators for regression and load testing applications; and mobile communications intelligence tools for police, armed forces, and other governmental organizations to fight organized crime and terrorists. Further, the company provides EXFO Xtract, an open analytics software solution. It sells products through its direct sales force, sales representatives, and distributors. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada. EXFO Inc. is a subsidiary of G. Lamonde Investissements Financiers Inc.