Impinj Inc. (PI)’s Financial Results Comparing With AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

We are comparing Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) and AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Impinj Inc. 28 5.22 N/A -1.30 0.00 AudioCodes Ltd. 16 2.94 N/A 0.54 34.56

Table 1 demonstrates Impinj Inc. and AudioCodes Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) and AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Impinj Inc. 0.00% -28% -18.5% AudioCodes Ltd. 0.00% 17.5% 8.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Impinj Inc. is 3.1 while its Current Ratio is 4.8. Meanwhile, AudioCodes Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Impinj Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than AudioCodes Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Impinj Inc. and AudioCodes Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Impinj Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 AudioCodes Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Impinj Inc.’s consensus price target is $40, while its potential upside is 20.88%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Impinj Inc. and AudioCodes Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 75.4% and 34.4% respectively. Insiders held 1.9% of Impinj Inc. shares. Comparatively, AudioCodes Ltd. has 40.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Impinj Inc. 1.69% 19.28% 29.56% 145.42% 76.59% 148.8% AudioCodes Ltd. 4.66% 21.48% 28.25% 26.77% 90.6% 88.87%

For the past year Impinj Inc. has stronger performance than AudioCodes Ltd.

Summary

Impinj Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors AudioCodes Ltd.

Impinj, Inc. operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to everyday items by delivering each itemsÂ’ unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its platform delivers Item Intelligence, which include real-time information about an itemÂ’s unique identity, location, and authenticity through RAIN radio-frequency identification technology. The companyÂ’s platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (IC) product, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity layer that comprises readers, gateways, and reader ICs to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage endpoints via RAIN, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs. Its platform also includes software layer that comprises ItemSense, an operating system for platform; and ItemEncode that encodes item information into endpoint ICs. In addition, the companyÂ’s platform connects everyday items, such as apparel, medical supplies, automobile parts, driversÂ’ licenses, food, logistics, and luggage to various applications, such as inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking, and item authentication, as well as delivers real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. It primarily serves retail, healthcare, automotive, industrial and manufacturing, consumer experience, food, datacenter, travel, and banking sectors through distributors, system integrators, value-added resellers, and software solution partners in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Impinj, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells Voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking products and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIPs, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. It deploys its products through broadband, mobile, cable, and enterprise networks. The companyÂ’s products include chips, boards, subsystems, media and residential gateways, media servers, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, mobile communications solutions, life cycle management solutions, and messaging platforms, as well as IP phones, and survivable branch and value added applications. It also provides professional services, which supports networking devices, applications, and infrastructures. The company primarily markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, and network equipment providers in the telecommunication and networking industries. AudioCodes Ltd. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Lod, Israel.