Impinj, Inc. (PI) Reaches $36.47 After 6.00% Down Move; Ormat Technologies (ORA)’s Sentiment Is 1.44

Ormat Technologies Inc (ORA) investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.42, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 59 investment professionals started new or increased positions, while 41 sold and reduced their positions in Ormat Technologies Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 21.03 million shares, up from 20.60 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Ormat Technologies Inc in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 34 Increased: 48 New Position: 11.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd holds 3.19% of its portfolio in Ormat Technologies, Inc. for 2.36 million shares. New Amsterdam Partners Llc Ny owns 103,234 shares or 2.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. (Under Special Management) has 2.02% invested in the company for 645,586 shares. The Massachusetts-based Trillium Asset Management Llc has invested 0.65% in the stock. Van Berkom & Associates Inc., a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 305,319 shares.

Ormat Technologies, Inc. engages in geothermal and recovered energy power business worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.71 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Electricity and Product. It has a 42.12 P/E ratio. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy power plants; and sells electricity.

