Impinj, Inc. (PI) Reaches $35.55 After 9.00% Down Move; Last Week Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Coverage

Among 7 analysts covering Centrica PLC (LON:CNA), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Centrica PLC has GBX 150 highest and GBX 68 lowest target. GBX 93.71’s average target is 38.09% above currents GBX 67.86 stock price. Centrica PLC had 17 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by HSBC given on Friday, March 8. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by Bernstein. JP Morgan maintained Centrica plc (LON:CNA) rating on Friday, March 8. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and GBX 150 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Credit Suisse. UBS maintained the shares of CNA in report on Tuesday, August 13 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Centrica plc (LON:CNA) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, April 15. The stock of Centrica plc (LON:CNA) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, April 18. Citigroup maintained Centrica plc (LON:CNA) rating on Thursday, March 14. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and GBX 128 target. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, April 15 report. As per Friday, September 6, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. See Centrica plc (LON:CNA) latest ratings:

The stock of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.39% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $35.55. About 117,133 shares traded. Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) has risen 76.59% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PI News: 07/05/2018 – IMPINJ INC Pl.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-1.12, REV VIEW $105.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – Billionaire Dirk Ziff Triples Investment in Impinj — Barrons.com; 17/05/2018 – Impinj 37.1% Owned by Hedge Funds; Sylebra HK Co Leads; 07/05/2018 – IMPINJ 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 38C, EST. LOSS/SHR 37C; 03/04/2018 – IMPINJ NAMES TWO EXECUTIVES TO HANDLE INTERIM CFO DUTIES; 19/04/2018 – DJ Impinj Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PI); 01/05/2018 – Mizuho Securities Usa Buys New 1.1% Position in Impinj; 07/05/2018 – Impinj Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 57c-Loss 49c; 07/05/2018 – Impinj 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 38c; 07/05/2018 – Impinj 1Q Loss/Shr 68cThe move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $772.77 million company. It was reported on Sep, 6 by Barchart.com. We have $32.35 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:PI worth $69.55 million less.

Impinj, Inc. operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to everyday items by delivering each itemsÂ’ unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. The company has market cap of $772.77 million. The Company’s platform delivers Item Intelligence, which include real-time information about an itemÂ’s unique identity, location, and authenticity through RAIN radio-frequency identification technology. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s platform includes endpoint integrated circuits product, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity layer that comprises readers, gateways, and reader ICs to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage endpoints via RAIN, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

Analysts await Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.01 EPS, up 94.12% or $0.16 from last year’s $-0.17 per share. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Impinj, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -133.33% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Impinj Stock Jumped 26.5% in July – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: RRGB, IRBT, PI – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Boston Scientific Closes BTG Buyout, PI Arm to Get a Boost – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Impinj (PI) Adds Cathal Phelan to Board – StreetInsider.com” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cathal Phelan Joins Impinj Board of Directors – Business Wire” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy firm in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, North America, Norway, and internationally. The company has market cap of 3.75 billion GBP. The firm operates through Energy Supply & ServicesÂ–UK & Ireland, Energy Supply & ServicesÂ–North America, Connected Home, Distributed Energy & Power, Energy Marketing & Trading, Exploration & Production, Central Power Generation, and Centrica Storage divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It supplies gas and electricity to residential, business, and industrial customers, as well as provision of energy-related services; and engages in the power generation activities.

The stock decreased 1.79% or GBX 1.24 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 67.86. About 20.24 million shares traded. Centrica plc (LON:CNA) has 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CNA News: 13/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to US; 12/05/2018 – MALAYSIA TO RELEASE ANWAR IBRAHIM FROM PRISON ON TUESDAY: CNA; 15/03/2018 – TAIWAN TO ANNOUNCE MEASURES IN RESPONSE TO CHINA’S POLICY: CNA; 29/05/2018 – BRAZIL FARM LOBBY CNA ESTIMATES IT WILL TAKE 6 MONTHS TO A YEAR FOR PRODUCERS TO RECOVER -STATEMENT; 29/05/2018 – BRAZIL FARM LOBBY CNA ESTIMATES LOSSES DUE TO NINE-DAY TRUCKERS STRIKE AMOUNTS TO 6.6 BLN REAIS -STATEMENT; 10/04/2018 – CENTRICA CNA BRITISH GAS DEFAULT TARIFFS TO INCREASE; 16/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: Packager SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 05/03/2018 – TAIWAN PREMIER SEES CHINA INVESTMENT INCENTIVES AS THREAT: CNA; 28/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Uber’s head of freight Lior Ron to leave; 10/04/2018 – CNA Appoints Doug Kortfelt as Senior Vice President and Chief Procurement Officer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.01 in 2018Q4.