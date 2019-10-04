Impinj, Inc. (PI) EPS Estimated At $-0.01; Last Week Lam Research (LRCX) Analysts

Among 9 analysts covering Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Lam Research has $28000 highest and $19500 lowest target. $228.22’s average target is -1.76% below currents $232.3 stock price. Lam Research had 15 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) rating on Thursday, April 25. FBR Capital has “Buy” rating and $24000 target. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $19500 target in Thursday, April 25 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, August 1 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of LRCX in report on Monday, July 22 to “Buy” rating. DA Davidson downgraded Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) on Monday, July 8 to “Neutral” rating. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $28000 target in Monday, September 23 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Thursday, April 25. The rating was upgraded by FBR Capital to “Buy” on Monday, April 22. See Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) latest ratings:

23/09/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $240.0000 New Target: $280.0000 Maintain

19/09/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $200.0000 New Target: $235.0000 Maintain

18/09/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Neutral New Target: $216.0000 Initiates Coverage On

03/09/2019 Broker: Evercore Old Rating: In-Line New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

01/08/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $195.0000 New Target: $200.0000 Maintain

01/08/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $236.0000 New Target: $252.0000 Maintain

22/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $197.0000 New Target: $231.0000 Upgrade

08/07/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $225.0000 New Target: $200.0000 Downgrade

20/06/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Market Perform Initiates Coverage On

12/06/2019 Broker: Evercore Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: In-Line Downgrade

Analysts expect Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) to report $-0.01 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.16 EPS change or 94.12% from last quarter’s $-0.17 EPS. After having $0.03 EPS previously, Impinj, Inc.’s analysts see -133.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $30.16. About 33,673 shares traded. Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) has risen 76.59% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PI News: 01/05/2018 – TrackX Partners with Impinj on Enterprise Asset Management; 22/03/2018 – Research Report Identifies Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, National Western Life Group, Impinj, Ingles Markets, RCI Hospit; 15/05/2018 – Voya Investment Management LLC Exits Position in Impinj; 09/03/2018 IMPINJ – ON MARCH 5 ENTERED INTO FIRST AMENDMENT TO THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT DATED APRIL 24, 2017 – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – GMT Capital Buys New 2% Position in Impinj; 19/04/2018 – DJ Impinj Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PI); 09/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Intrinsic Adds Impinj, Exits Meritor; 07/05/2018 – IMPINJ SEES 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 30C TO 38C, EST. LOSS/SHR 33C; 07/05/2018 – Impinj Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 38c-Adj Loss/Shr 30c; 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold Lam Research Corporation shares while 235 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 124.36 million shares or 3.07% less from 128.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Kansas-based Intrust Savings Bank Na has invested 0.24% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 7,443 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 0.06% or 35,860 shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt reported 690 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 69,930 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 22,731 were accumulated by Raymond James Fincl Services Advisors. Capital Inv Counsel Inc holds 0.3% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) or 4,450 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Management Limited Com reported 0.6% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Jefferies Gp Ltd Co reported 0.03% stake. Moreover, Chemical Retail Bank has 0.11% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Connor Clark Lunn Mgmt reported 6,925 shares. Fdx Advsrs reported 2,414 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 0.06% stake. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Corp, Ohio-based fund reported 36,603 shares. Utah Retirement reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX).

The stock increased 1.42% or $3.25 during the last trading session, reaching $232.3. About 335,781 shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 15/05/2018 – Lam and KLA Will Keep Enjoying Memory-Chip Craze, Says Cowen — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Net $778.8M; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE (NON-GAAP) $5.00, +/- $0.20 FOR JUNE 2018 QTR; 24/04/2018 – Lam Research Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $4.77, +/- $0.20 FOR JUNE 2018 QUARTER; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL REV. $14.5B-$15.5B; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Rev $3.1B; 30/04/2018 – Alger Capital Appreciation Institutional Adds Lam Research; 16/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Adds Lam Research, Exits Apple, Buys More Micron: 13F

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company has market cap of $33.49 billion. The firm offers thin film deposition products, including SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; ALTUS systems to deposit conformal atomic layer films for tungsten metallization applications; VECTOR plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition and atomic layer deposition systems to deposit oxides, nitrides, and carbides for hardmasks, multiple patterning films, anti-reflective layers, multi-layer stack films, and diffusion barriers; and Striker atomic layer deposition systems that deliver conformal dielectric films for spacer patterning and liner applications in various advanced memory and logic structures. It has a 16.96 P/E ratio. The Company’s thin film deposition products also comprise SPEED high-density plasma CVD products for applications in shallow trench isolation, pre-metal dielectrics, inter-layer dielectrics, inter-metal dielectrics, and passivation layers; and SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for treatment of back-end-of-line (BEOL) low-k dielectric films and front-end-of-line silicon nitride strained films.

Impinj, Inc. operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to everyday items by delivering each items?? unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. The company has market cap of $662.77 million. The Company’s platform delivers Item Intelligence, which include real-time information about an item??s unique identity, location, and authenticity through RAIN radio-frequency identification technology. It currently has negative earnings. The company??s platform includes endpoint integrated circuits product, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity layer that comprises readers, gateways, and reader ICs to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage endpoints via RAIN, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

