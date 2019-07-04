Impinj Inc. (PI) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Communication Equipment company, Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Impinj Inc. has 71.7% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 53.92% institutional ownership for its rivals. 1.5% of Impinj Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.23% of all Communication Equipment companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Impinj Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Impinj Inc. 0.00% -28.00% -18.50% Industry Average 5.95% 37.09% 7.17%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Impinj Inc. and its rivals’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Impinj Inc. N/A 20 0.00 Industry Average 86.18M 1.45B 77.66

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Impinj Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Impinj Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.20 2.14 2.53 2.66

With average target price of $29.5, Impinj Inc. has a potential downside of -8.89%. The rivals have a potential upside of 88.82%. The equities research analysts’ opionion based on the data given earlier is that Impinj Inc. is looking more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Impinj Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Impinj Inc. 0.1% 50.47% 71.81% 31.7% 61.47% 97.32% Industry Average 4.03% 14.75% 18.48% 20.76% 34.73% 31.70%

For the past year Impinj Inc. has stronger performance than Impinj Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

Impinj Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.8 and a Quick Ratio of 3.1. Competitively, Impinj Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 3.41 and has 2.72 Quick Ratio. Impinj Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Impinj Inc.’s competitors.

Dividends

Impinj Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Impinj Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Impinj Inc.’s competitors.

Impinj, Inc. operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to everyday items by delivering each itemsÂ’ unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its platform delivers Item Intelligence, which include real-time information about an itemÂ’s unique identity, location, and authenticity through RAIN radio-frequency identification technology. The companyÂ’s platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (IC) product, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity layer that comprises readers, gateways, and reader ICs to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage endpoints via RAIN, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs. Its platform also includes software layer that comprises ItemSense, an operating system for platform; and ItemEncode that encodes item information into endpoint ICs. In addition, the companyÂ’s platform connects everyday items, such as apparel, medical supplies, automobile parts, driversÂ’ licenses, food, logistics, and luggage to various applications, such as inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking, and item authentication, as well as delivers real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. It primarily serves retail, healthcare, automotive, industrial and manufacturing, consumer experience, food, datacenter, travel, and banking sectors through distributors, system integrators, value-added resellers, and software solution partners in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Impinj, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.