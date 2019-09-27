Impinj Inc. (PI) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Impinj Inc. has 75.4% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 54.76% institutional ownership for its competitors. 1.9% of Impinj Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.00% of all Communication Equipment companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Impinj Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Impinj Inc. 0.00% -28.00% -18.50% Industry Average 4.18% 33.29% 7.44%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Impinj Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Impinj Inc. N/A 28 0.00 Industry Average 68.17M 1.63B 102.47

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Impinj Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Impinj Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.83 2.15 2.49

As a group, Communication Equipment companies have a potential upside of 88.74%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Impinj Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Impinj Inc. 1.69% 19.28% 29.56% 145.42% 76.59% 148.8% Industry Average 4.47% 8.55% 13.81% 23.14% 34.90% 33.68%

For the past year Impinj Inc. has stronger performance than Impinj Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

Impinj Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.8 and a Quick Ratio of 3.1. Competitively, Impinj Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 3.45 and has 2.74 Quick Ratio. Impinj Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Impinj Inc.’s rivals.

Dividends

Impinj Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Impinj, Inc. operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to everyday items by delivering each itemsÂ’ unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its platform delivers Item Intelligence, which include real-time information about an itemÂ’s unique identity, location, and authenticity through RAIN radio-frequency identification technology. The companyÂ’s platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (IC) product, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity layer that comprises readers, gateways, and reader ICs to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage endpoints via RAIN, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs. Its platform also includes software layer that comprises ItemSense, an operating system for platform; and ItemEncode that encodes item information into endpoint ICs. In addition, the companyÂ’s platform connects everyday items, such as apparel, medical supplies, automobile parts, driversÂ’ licenses, food, logistics, and luggage to various applications, such as inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking, and item authentication, as well as delivers real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. It primarily serves retail, healthcare, automotive, industrial and manufacturing, consumer experience, food, datacenter, travel, and banking sectors through distributors, system integrators, value-added resellers, and software solution partners in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Impinj, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.